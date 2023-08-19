Are Christopher and Alexius From Temptation Island Still Together?

Determining the power of their love, four couples arrive on ‘Temptation Island’ to test the strength of their relationship. The reality television show gives couples a chance to discover a connection with young attractive singles since their relationship hangs by a thread. As secrets unearth and walls break, several dramatic situations naturally arise. Alexius and Christopher are one of the couples who have evoked the curiosity of fans. So, if you’re also wondering more about the duo, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Alexius and Christopher’s Temptation Island Journey

In a feat to discern the strength and long-term possibilities of their relationship, Marisela and Christopher trotted onto the secluded island. Having been together for two years, the couple felt that their relationship wasn’t unfolding as well as they’d like. Naturally, they entered ‘Temptation Island’ to find out whether or not they were well suited. Things between Marisela and Christopher were tense from the get-go. The intensity between the couple doubled after Christopher outed Marisela as bisexual. While problems between Christopher and Marisela were rampant, Christopher found comfort with Alexius. However, despite the connection that drew Alexius and Christopher together, the latter initially pushed away his feelings and didn’t pursue a romance with Alexius.

However, with time, Christopher came to realize that Alexius’ intentions were completely noble. Naturally, the fitness dance instructor decided to give their connection a real chance. The reality star made an evocation of his feelings for Alexius and also told her how much he appreciated her for not giving up on him. Initially, Alexius felt that even though Christopher shared strong feelings for her, all of that could go away once they walked out of the island. However, Christopher reinstated her trust by confessing that even though the island facilitated their relationship, he was more than willing to jump into something serious. On the other hand, things between Christopher and Marisela continued to remain twisted as the latter found herself gravitating towards another single.

While Christopher and Marisela drew apart from each other, Alexius decided to send a video message to Marisela to express her feelings. The reality show star didn’t just detail her growing closeness with Christopher in the video message but also accused Marisela of hurting Christopher by bringing him to the island. However, Alexius also expressed her gratitude in the video for bringing Christopher to the island so she could help him heal. On the final night of the bonfire, Christopher and Marisela officially called it quits and decided to walk separate ways. While Marisela decided to walk away from the island alone and focus on her personal growth, Christopher chose to leave the tropical villa with Alexius. Naturally, fans wonder about the status of Christopher and Alexius’ relationship.

Are Alexius and Christopher Still Together?

Despite the initial issues that threatened to pull Alexius and Christopher apart, the duo continued to establish a strong front together. Moreover, in due time, they were also able to create a strong bond unencumbered by other issues. However, since their exit from the island, Alexius and Christopher haven’t made any public evocations of their feelings for one another. So, even though their connection seemed unthreatened, the couple has continued to remain tight-lipped on the events that have come to pass post their exit from the show.

However, there are other factors that do hint at possible issues between the two. Alexius and Christopher no longer follow each other on Instagram nor appear on each other’s social media feeds. Surprisingly, Alexius and Marisela follow each other on the social media app and are plausibly close to one another. So, even though Alexius and Christopher hoped to explore a long-term relationship after their exit from the show, they are yet to confirm anything.

Moreover, there have also been speculations about a possible breakup between Alexius and Christopher. However, these assumptions stand on unconfirmed rumors, leaving room for several possibilities. Nonetheless, Christopher and Alexius are making great strides in their careers and personal life. With an ever-evolving Instagram following, the duo looks forward to exploring several opportunities and expanding their professional network. Naturally, we look forward to all the milestones the couple will achieve in the future!

