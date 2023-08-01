Are Cody and Brandi Rhodes Still Together?

Thanks to Peacock’s ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes,’ people across the world have become closely aware of the ups and downs that Cody Rhodes (formerly known as Cody Runnels) had to navigate to cement his place in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Throughout some of the most challenging years of his life, Cody was supported by his wife, Brandi Runnels, AKA Brandi Rhodes, who is also featured in the documentary movie. Naturally, people are pretty eager to know if the two are still together, and we are here to explore the same!

Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ Journey Together

From the accounts shared by Cody and Brandi in the Peacock movie, they initially danced around each other while working professionally within WWE. Recalling one of the funnier incidents from the time, Cody shared that Brandi had been about to go out in front of the cameras one day, and he had stopped her in order to suggest that she should check her hair. Brandi had become frantic about doing the same until she was convinced by one of the female wrestlers that this was Cody’s way of flirting.

However, Cody maintains that Brandi’s hair that day had indeed been done poorly, though it did allow him to get closer to the woman he had come to admire from afar. After meeting in 2011, it was not long before she realized that he was indeed the one for her, recalling one of the most cherished memories that helped her come to this realization. “Cody asked me on a date to Halloween Horror Night at Universal Studios. Nobody had ever asked me on a date to Halloween Horror Night, and I had never been even though I am a horror fanatic,” she told Sports Illustrated.

Brandi continued, “I go to all the haunted houses that I can get my hands on, and I grew up in Michigan, where there are a lot of back-woodsy haunted attractions. I had wanted to go to Halloween Horror Night for years, but no one was ever interested. That was our second or third date, and that’s the moment I realized that that was the best thing to happen in a while.”

Given the enjoyable weekend that Cody and Brandi had at Universal Studios for Halloween, they made it a yearly tradition. Following about two years of dating, the couple got married in September 2013, and they were overjoyed by the development. They were congratulated by those close to them as they started a new chapter in their lives. The fact that Brandi herself was a huge WWE name, both as wrestler Eden Stiles and a ring announcer, meant the two became a power couple within the franchise.

As Cody became more and more frustrated with his arc as Stardust in WWE, his wife stood by him, supporting him no matter the situation. The tragic news of the passing of Dusty “American Dream” Rhodes shook the couple, given just how much Cody looked up to his father. Working together, Cody and Brandi tried to make the best of the situation when Cody exited WWE in 2016 and entered the independent circuit. The two worked together in order to establish several new ventures, including the establishment of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Are Cody and Brandi Rhodes Still Together?

As of writing, Cody and Brandi are indeed together. In fact, their partnership is not limited to their personal life, given how much they have collaborated on their careers as sports entertainers. The two exited AEW in 2022 alongside each other, and Brandi was there to show her husband her full support as he made his comeback in the internationally recognized WWE franchise through his match against Seth Rollins.

Despite their several professional accomplishments, Cody and Brandi seem most proud of having become parents when they welcomed their daughter, Liberty, into this world on June 18, 2021. Cody confessed in the movie that his daughter has become his moral compass as he wants to make sure that he can look her in the eye every day without any guilt. Given how much he admired his father, it is easy to see why the WWE star is adamant about his role as a parent. We wish the happy Rhodes family the best in their lives and hope they continue to rise in fame and success in the upcoming days.

