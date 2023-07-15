Are Courtney and Isaac From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is a dating reality show that has remained a fan favorite since it first aired. The show’s unique concept leads to some highly entertaining turn of events that one cannot help but follow with bated breath. The fifth installment of the show was no different, with couples like Courtney Randolph and Isaac Francis quickly capturing the attention of the viewers. If you are among the fans of this particular duo and are curious if they are still with each other, worry not because we have your back!

Courtney and Isaac’s Too Hot to Handle Journey

Both Courtney and Isaac bonded not long after they climbed aboard the yacht that was used to create the illusion of them being part of the fake show called ‘Love Overboard.’ They soon shared a kiss without anyone else in their minds and were looking forward to sharing a bed that night. While Lana’s reveal later in the day certainly put a damper on their thoughts of physical intimacy, they still decided to sleep in the same bed.

Waking up the following day, both Courtney and Isaac were quite eager to kiss each other but did not want to incur the wrath of others by being the first ones to break the rules. Hence, when Louis Russell approached Isaac with a plan to kiss their respective partners together in order to split the blame, the latter wasted no time in discussing the pact with Courtney. Though initially hesitant, she agreed to the idea, and they ended up kissing twice.

Courtney and Isaac’s actions did cost the group $12,000, but they soon became respected for being the only pair to have stayed with each other following the expected partner changes in the house. Hence, the next time that they kissed, the rest of the cast decided to forgive them despite the additional loss of $6,000. The following workshop organized by Lana to bring the then couples seemingly also worked its charm on Courtney and Isaac, with them declaring that they had plans of remaining loyal.

However, the announcement of new arrivals in the house shook things up for Courtney and Isaac. The latter was chosen by Yazmin for a date where none of Lana’s rules would apply. Upon meeting his date, Isaac’s resolve to remain loyal to Courtney seemed to have been forgotten as he seemed impressed by every single one of Yazmin’s qualities, including the fact that she was Latina. After all, he had recently revealed that he finds Latinas extremely attractive.

Are Courtney and Isaac Still Together?

During his date with Yazmin, Isaac and her shared a kiss. When the two returned to the house, Courtney seemed hopeful since the two were not holding hands. However, after they sat down, Isaac put his arm around Yazmin, which seemed to indicate his preference for dating her over Courtney. “I feel pretty bad for Courtney. I am not sure how I am gonna break it to her yet,” Isaac confessed after coming back to the house. “But we’re not married. I just hope she understands.”

While neither Courtney nor Isaac has shared any official updates regarding their romantic lives, the latter’s actions and words lead us to believe that it might be the end of the road for this particular pair. That being said, the two do follow each other on Instagram, so, if nothing else, we are hopeful that they are still on amicable terms. No matter how their journey together may have ended, we wish them Courtney and Isaac the best in their lives and hope that their lives are filled with love and joy.

