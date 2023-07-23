Are David and Sheila From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ revolves around US citizens who have fallen in love with foreign nationals. However, the popularity of the series led to numerous spinoffs, including ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,’ which chronicles the days leading up to when the foreign partner can come over to the United States on a K-1 visa. Still, despite the circumstances, it is interesting to witness how each couple deals with differences in customs, lifestyles, and habits, with a common goal of settling down together. Likewise, season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ introduces us to US native David and his Filipino girlfriend, Sheila. Interestingly, David and Sheila seemed pretty intent on making their relationship work, but with the couple having to face numerous obstacles, let’s find out if they are still together, shall we?

David and Sheila’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, 42-year-old David revealed he was born deaf. However, he refused to give his disability the upper hand and fought against all odds to lead a normal life. However, unfortunately, his happy-go-lucky personality did not equate to a healthy love life, as his previous girlfriend cheated on him before walking out of his life. Such a massive setback made David stay away from romance and love for quite some time, but he soon realized that he wanted someone who would love him as is and even start a family with him. That was when he signed up for an online dating reality site and came across Sheila’s profile.

Interestingly, Sheila, a resident of Cebu, Philippines, has also been deaf from birth, although she never could quite master American Sign Language. Moreover, much like David, Sheila had been unlucky in love as her former husband left her alone with their son. Since then, the Filipino native has been trying her best to be an excellent single mother while working hard to put food on the table. Hence, she was overjoyed when she met and fell in love with David, believing he could help her parent her child effectively.

Once David and Sheila met face to face in the Philippines, they were ecstatic with joy and could not wait to consummate their relationship. However, a few specks of trouble soon showed up, as the show portrayed the couple’s communication problems. While David was extremely proficient in American Sign Language, Sheila mainly talked with him in English over text. Yet, now that they were face to face, she was forced to write out her replies on her phone so that David could read them directly. On top of it, the Filipino native was also extremely disappointed when she learned that David did not have such communication issues with his ex, who knew ASL. As a matter of fact, not knowing sign language made Sheila develop a deep sense of insecurity, and at one point, she wondered if David would prefer the sign language translator they had hired over her.

Further issues crept up once David visited Sheila’s home and was appalled at the living conditions. It was apparent that Sheila’s family wasn’t finally strong, and the US native mentioned the challenges they had to face on a daily basis broke him. On the other hand, Sheila’s son appeared quite disapproving of the Omaha native, and David mentioned that such a rejection would threaten their future together. However, he still tried his best to win his girlfriend’s family over and left the rest to fate.

Are David and Sheila Still Together?

David and Sheila are pretty private regarding their dating life and haven’t revealed much about the present status of their relationship. However, they both appeared highly committed to each other while on the show, and David even claimed he could see a future with the Filipino native. On the other hand, even though Sheila struggled with insecurity issues, her love for David became apparent when she chose to deal with her problems silently instead of getting into a fight with her partner. Moreover, her actions proved that she viewed David as someone special and would not hesitate to compromise just to make their relationship work. Hence, considering their determination to work toward a better future, we do believe that David and Sheila are still together.

