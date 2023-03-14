Are Ekin-Su and Davide From Love Island UK Still Together?

ITV2’s ‘Love Island UK‘ is a dating reality show that features attractive contestants who are ready to pair up and dazzle everyone with their newfound partners by competing in challenges and making it through all the drama. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were season 8’s winning couple and the most tumultuous one initially. However, their irresistible chemistry and presence convinced everyone that their love was true and they deserved victory. But since their exit from the show, fans are curious to know how things turned out for their beloved duo. So, without further ado, here’s all you need to know!

Davide and Ekin-Su’s Love Island UK Journey

At the time of filming, Davide and Ekin-Su were both 27; he was an entrepreneur from Manchester, while she worked as an actress from London. After he entered the villa, his exotic accent and demeanor impressed all the ladies. Ekin-Su was introduced as a bombshell on the third day, and she had the same effect on all the boys. During the first recoupling, Davide and Ekin-Su teamed up but were still attracted to other people in the villa. In the second recoupling, they chose different partners, which led to an exchange of some bitter words.

They both pursued other islanders and explored the possibilities but circled back to each other. But after their kiss during the heart rate challenge, it was evident that the two had developed strong feelings after their on-and-off partnerships. The two recoupled and decided to give their relationship a second chance.

Their first date was at a vineyard, where they had a heartfelt conversation about their past. During Casa Amor, Davide kissed two girls, but the duo was confident about only having feelings for each other, and the incident did not sabotage their connection.

But after the entry of Adam Collard (a contestant in season 4), Davide’s trust issues started to surface. The couple had another unpleasant argument, but they overcame the hurdle and emerged stronger than ever. The new bombshell Nathalia was interested in Davide, and they settled it with a pancake competition between the two ladies. Davide was the sole judge and loved Ekin-Su’s cooking, so he crowned her as the ultimate winner.

The two became exclusive after Davide’s proposal that included an Italian tiramisu. The fans were overjoyed to see them participate in the baby challenge and loved every bit of it! Davide and Ekin-Su’s final date was the epitome of romantic, with multiple candles placed around a colosseum-like place as they sat in the middle on a decorated pearly white table.

They met their partner’s family, and there was nothing but love and genuine happiness on everyone’s faces. During the finale, they received record-breaking votes, and the duo became the undisputed winner. So, what happened to everyone’s favorite couple after the cameras were off? Let’s take a look.

Are Davide and Ekin-Su Still Together?

Yes, Davide and Ekin-Su are still together and oh-so in love! Three months after winning the show, Ekin-Su revealed on Twitter that her beau had presented her with another piece of tiramisu with the words, “moving in?”

A nice callback to their sweet moment on the show where Davide asked her to be his girlfriend, exactly like that! Prior to this wholesome moment, the couple had spoken about how it is challenging to have a relationship in the public eye.

However, they are open to sharing the wholesome parts of their journey, and their viewers’ love for them spawned a special opportunity for the couple. They got their own two-part series titled ‘Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings,’ where they travel together to each other’s hometowns and share heartfelt moments.

A video of Davide emerged where he was spotted entering a cab with two other women, and it sparked a cheating scandal. But Ekin-Su stepped up to defend her boyfriend and shut down the false claims that were spreading like wildfire in the media.

In an interview, the couple was vocal about being unsure of whether their relationship would last outside the villa because they had several fiery moments. In December 2022, Davide gave a promise ring to Ekin-Su, which she later flaunted on her Instagram stories.

Since then, the couple has been cruising worldwide from Maldives to Dubai, living together in reportedly Essex, getting brand deals, and making the most out of their success as a team. We love to see our favorite couple flourish and can’t wait to witness how they transform their relationship in the future.

