Are Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud Together?

‘Married At First Sight‘ is an interesting reality TV show that brings together a group of unacquainted singles and divides them into pairs with the help of relationship experts. Staying true to the show’s name, these couples are married at their first meeting before being sent off on a honeymoon. They are also offered a chance to settle down into everyday life as a normal married couple before deciding to stay together or separate. It is really interesting to witness how each couple tackles their issues in a unique way, all in the name of love.

When introduced on ‘MAFS Australia’ season 9, Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud seemed to have an instant connection. Fans were quite surprised at their chemistry, and it seemed like great things were destined for the couple. However, a lot has changed since then, and fans are now anxious to know if the pair stood the test of time. Well, we come bearing answers!

Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud: Married At First Sight Journey

Ella Ding, a beautician from Melbourne, seemed ecstatic on her wedding day when she found out that the experts matched her with Gold Coast-based Financial Planner Mitch Eynaud. While onlookers were pleasantly surprised at their immediate chemistry, Ella and Mitch believed that the experts had hit the nail on the head as they felt like the perfect couple. While being attracted to each other physically, the pair also took time to get to know each other, and the more they got acquainted, the further in love they fell. The honeymoon added another milestone in their journey together as the couple connected on a deeper level. Their dedication and commitment to each other were unquestionable, and the two believed that compromising on the smaller issues would lead to a better and happier marriage.

Although numerous problems crept up over the course of their relationship, Ella and Mitch expertly navigated a rocky road in the hope of a better future. Moreover, Their relationship was also a welcome change from the overly dramatic nature of the show, as their bond seemed to be strengthening with each passing day. However, trouble soon reared its ugly head, and the couple realized that there were a few issues they could not solve no matter how hard they tried. These issues slowly got blown out of control and began eating into their happiness. Although both Mitch and Ella had feelings for each other, they could not look past the difficulties, and hence, their relationship witnessed a downward decline. Still, Ella was willing to give it her all and on judgment day, mentioned that she wanted to stay together. However, Mitch claimed that he was not ready for such a commitment and walked out of the marriage, much to the surprise of others.

Are Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud Still Together?

Although Mitch decided to walk away from Ella on judgment day, recent developments suggest that the couple seemingly patched up after the cameras stopped rolling. When deciding to separate from Ella, Mitch talked about the relationship and mentioned that their problems made him feel like he was not the perfect match for her. Besides, while on the show, he even claimed that taking a final decision was tough and said, “I’m sorry Ella, but right now I just can’t give you the commitment I know you want. I know this is not what you want to hear but what I ask from you today is patience, but all I can be is honest and this is how I feel.” Unfortunately, the decision left Ella seemingly shattered as she confessed to having feelings for Mitch.

Following their separation, rumors suggested that Ella Ding was getting cozy with her co-star, Brent Vitiello, while Mitch was spotted having a fun time alongside Tamara Djordjevic. Ella even accused Tamara of texting Mitch while in the middle of filming and claimed that it made her quite upset. However, Tamara insisted that she and Mitch were just hanging out as friends as they were both from the gold coast.

However, fans rooting for Ella and Mitch should not lose hope as the couple follow each other on Instagram and appear to be on amicable terms. Moreover, they even arrived at the reunion together and from the looks of it, seemed pretty comfortable with each other. Thus, although there is no confirmation about Ella and Mitch getting back together, recent developments have hinted heavily toward a patch-up, making fans hope for the best.

