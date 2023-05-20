Are Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald From Selling Sunset Together?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is an exciting reality show that revolves around the lives of several high-profile real estate agents who work for the Oppenheim Group. With cameras following them every waking second, we witness how they navigate affluent social lives while simultaneously dealing with professional and personal commitments. Moreover, the show also documents how these agents deal with everyday issues related to love, friendship, and jealousy, while a generous helping of romance and drama makes things even more enjoyable.

Emma Hernan has been a fan favorite cast member ever since she joined the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast in season 4, as fans love her no-nonsense approach to real estate. On top of it, while Emma is quite affluent on her own, she also prefers to stay away from all sorts of workplace altercations, which helps her maintain friendly relations with most of her colleagues. Incidentally, viewers were pretty excited when season 5 of the show documented Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald’s romance. The two seemed very into each other, and people are eager to know if they are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Emma and Micah’s Selling Sunset Journey

Readers would be interested to know that Emma met Micah while filming season 5 of ‘Selling Sunset.’ While Micah comes from a close-knit family in Texas and owns a bar, he has a side hustle as a real estate developer and came onto the show to work on his luxury house. As fate would have it, Emma turned out to be his realtor, and the sparks were pretty imminent. Incidentally, even though it did not take long for Emma and Micah to realize their mutual attraction, they resorted to healthy flirting throughout filming and did not embark upon anything series. Yet, as soon as the cameras were packed away, the two approached each other and decided to give their connection a try.

While the relationship was unknown to most post-filming, Emma and Micah hinted at a possible future when they began featuring on each other’s social media accounts. Besides, while Emma soon made it clear that they were dating exclusively, she even indicated that they might put a label on the relationship and said, “Obviously, it’s progressed a little bit [from where season 5 ends]. We’ve become closer. But it’s right about there. So, we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?” However, she soon clarified that since neither of them stayed in Los Angeles permanently, they were taking it slow and seeing where fate would take them.

Are Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald Still Dating?

We are sorry to report that Emma and Micah prefer to keep their dating lives private and haven’t revealed much in public. However, current developments make it seem like they aren’t exclusive any longer. For starters, Emma hinted at a possible proposal in season 6, but the cameras captured nothing of that sort on the show. In fact, Micah did not appear for the entirety of season 6, and Emma rarely talked about him with her co-workers.

Nevertheless, Emma clarified her stance in a May 2022 interview with Today magazine, where she said, “Right now, I’m single and dating. I’m open to a relationship … I’m open to something moving a little bit more serious.” Naturally, such a statement hinted at a possible breakup, but Emma soon revealed that she and Micah were still in touch and talked almost daily. In fact, the ‘Selling Sunset’ star was still hopeful about the relationship someplace positive as she said, “Micah and I still talk, and we have a great relationship. TBD what happens with that. I don’t want to spill too much.” Besides, Emma also revealed the reason behind the relationship not advancing and explained that since both of them shuttled between Los Angeles and other cities, the distance was too hard to manage.

At present, Emma and Micah do not feature on each other’s social media accounts, and they rarely interact in public. That, coupled with zero mention of Emma’s love interest in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6, makes us believe that the two aren’t dating.

