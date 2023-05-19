Are Chelsea Lazkani and Heather Rae El Moussa Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ offers us a sneak peek into the lives of several top-rung real estate agents who work for the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, California. While cameras follow the realtors around in their everyday lives, we get to witness them deal with normal issues related to friendship, love, and betrayal. On top of it, the show even documents how they balance their professional and personal commitments while jazzing things up with some steamy romance and high-octane drama.

When Chelsea Lazkani entered the Oppenheim Group in season 5, she built up an unlikely alliance with Christine Quinn. However, Christine was responsible for most of the workplace drama, putting Chelsea in her colleagues’ bad books. Still, despite having a serious beef with Christine, Heather Rae El Moussa extended an olive branch and built a close relationship with Chelsea. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out if Heather and Chelsea are still together, shall we?

Chelsea and Heather’s Selling Sunset Journey

Chelsea Lazkani was a newcomer to the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast in season 5. While most of her colleagues loved the energy and liveliness she brought to the team, they did not hesitate to inform her about Christine and how she was responsible for a lot of workplace altercations. However, Chelsea refused to base her views on other people’s opinions and claimed she preferred to make her own decisions. Hence, after spending some time with Christine, Chelsea gathered that she was not as bad as the others made her out to be. Hence, she began a friendship with Christine, which soon alienated her from her co-workers.

Incidentally, in season 5, Christine got into a massive altercation with Heather El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald. While Heather and Mary were appalled to learn how Christina had bribed a client to stay away from Emma Hernan, they were also frustrated with the way she gossiped behind her back and made snide comments in the media. Quite naturally, Christine denied such allegations and claimed she had nothing to do with bribes. However, she kept on passing hurtful comments about her co-stars and even involved Chelsea in the process. Even though Chelsea listened to Christine’s rants out of politeness, she never indulged in name-calling. However, because of her proximity to the one causing the damage, Chelsea began slipping into the bad books of her colleagues.

Around this time, Heather Rae El Moussa realized the issue and decided to make Chelsea feel at ease. She began building a close friendship with the newcomer and soon understood that Chelsea did not mirror Christine’s views. Hence, as their friendship grew, Heather acted as a mediator began Chelsea and her other co-workers, hoping to make life a little easier. On the other hand, Chelsea also realized the reason behind Heather’s beef with Christine, and she tried her best to squash the beef.

Are Chelsea Lazkani and Heather Rae El Moussa Still Friends?

Yes! We are happy to report that current developments indicate Chelsea and Heather have kept their friendship alive. In fact, the two even appeared in a 2022 interview with Woman Health magazine, where they talked about their friendship, and Chelsea mentioned how she was looking forward to helping Heather and Christine bury the hatchet. At present, both colleagues reside in Los Angeles, and while Heather is married to Tarek El Moussa and is a loving mother to a baby boy, Chelsea has built a wonderful life with her husband, Jeff Lazkani, and their two children.

Moreover, the two often interact with each other on social media and have even been spotted going out to restaurants and parties together. Thus, from the looks of it, Chelsea and Heather genuinely have a wonderful friendship, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

