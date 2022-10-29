Are Gabriel and Nathan Gay in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself?

Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is a young adult drama that follows the story of a sixteen-year-old boy named Nathan. His life is complicated because of his infamous father, Marcus Edge. The fact that Nathan will someday take the dark road leads the witch community to ostracise him. However, not all people are bad to him. Along the perilous journey that he takes in the first season, he meets several people with whom he forms close bonds. One of them is Gabriel, who not only becomes Nathan’s closest friend and ally, but the connection between them also turns out to be something more. If you are wondering where they fall on the sexuality spectrum, then here’s what you should know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Gabriel Gay?

There might be a lot of things about Gabriel that we don’t know yet, but the show quite clearly lays down his sexuality for the audience. He is gay and has courted many men, though he has always been fickle about relationships and never stayed with anyone long enough to form an everlasting bond. However, when he meets Nathan and falls in love with him, things take an interesting turn.

One of the things that had us wondering whether Gabriel might be bisexual was the list of names in his storybook. At first, it looked like it was the list of people he had been in love with over the years. Because the list had a few girls on it, it looked like Gabriel’s sexuality might not be so straightforward. Later, however, we discover that these are names of the people that he doesn’t remember anymore, which adds another layer to his character.

Because we don’t see Gabriel with a woman, nor does he ever reveal that he had feelings for a woman, it is safe to say that he is not bisexual. He might be mysterious and eccentric on different fronts, but he is very clear about who he loves and wants to be with. He has fallen in love with Nathan, which leads us to another question. Does Nathan reciprocate his feelings?

Is Nathan Gay?

Nathan in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is bisexual. At the beginning of the story, he meets Annalise. Around this time, he doesn’t have any friends as all Fairborns, including his own sister, hate him. Annalise is the only one who doesn’t judge him based on his father’s actions. They strike a friendship, which soon develops into attraction. They are separated for a while when Nathan is taken away by the Fairborn council to be trained to fight his father in the future. However, they reunite soon enough.

By now, Annalise has discovered her own terrifying power, which creates a stronger bond between her and Nathan. Both of them now know what it is to be feared because of one’s power, and by the end of the season, they also share the feeling of what it means to have a father who has done terrible things. Annalise also sticks with Nathan, no matter how bad the situation gets, and it is quite clear that they love each other. But then, there is Gabriel.

Despite his feelings for Annalise, Nathan feels something for Gabriel too. Over the course of their journey, Gabriel proves his loyalty to Nathan, and even though he could have easily abandoned Nathan several times, Gabriel always comes back to help him. They also share a kiss, which confirms that Gabriel’s feelings are not one-sided. This means that Nathan is now caught up in a complicated love triangle with Gabriel and Annalise. He loves and cares for both of them, and because the three of them are now a tight-knit group, Nathan’s feelings might complicate things between the three of them.

Read More: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Ending, Explained: Does Nathan Complete the Giving Ceremony?