TLC’s ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ makes for interesting TV as it follows couples looking to explore polygamous and polyamorous relationships. Polygamy, which entails a single man having multiple wives, is pretty uncommon and even has strict rules against it in several states. Hence, the dynamic nature of the relationship makes the show even more thrilling and attractive for TV. The show follows the polygamous families around and documents how one of the partners or sometimes even the couple induct a new member into the marriage.

Garrick Merrifield of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ shared a monogamous marriage with his ex-wife Dannielle for about 13 years. The show documents him trying to incorporate a third member, Roberta, into the marriage. With Garrick almost smitten with Roberta, fans are clamoring to know the present status of their relationship. Let’s find out, shall we?

Garrick Merrifield and Roberta: Seeking Sister Wife Journey

Garrick Merrifield was already married to Dannielle Merrifield when the couple decided to bring a third person into their relationship. From the looks of it, Garrick was pretty excited to have a relationship with another woman, but Dannielle didn’t seem to share that same enthusiasm. They came across the Brazilian woman Roberta online, and Garrick was immediately attracted to her. After their online meeting, the trio decided to meet in real life. Unfortunately, Roberta’s travel visa to the United States did not get approved. That is when Garrick and Dannielle chose to meet in Cabo, Mexico.

Garrick, Dannielle, and the couple’s two sons went over to meet Roberta for the first time. During the Mexico trip, Garrick and Roberta got intimate, which ultimately led to a proposal. On the other hand, Dannielle was a little apprehensive and hurt over having to share Garrick with another woman. The couple wanted to get Roberta to the United States on a K-1 visa. However, that proved impossible as Garrick and Dannielle were still married. This dilemma led to Garrick divorcing Dannielle in order to get formally engaged to Roberta and make their marriage a possibility.

However, Covid-19 had other plans, and Roberta’s visa was not approved. Furthermore, some reports also state that Roberta was affected by Covid and had to fight it off. Fearing that their marriage might never occur in the near future, Garrick and Roberta decided to meet in Mexico again. This time, Garrick and Dannielle brought along Dannielle’s parents, Scott and Luann, to meet Roberta. Garrick and Roberta also agreed that they wouldn’t wait till marriage but try to get pregnant on the Mexico trip as Covid-19 has made the future uncertain. Though Dannielle agreed to this decision, it did not sit well with her.

Are Garrick Merrifield and Roberta Still Together?

Yes, Garrick Merrifield and Roberta do seem to be together. However, with Garrick and Roberta choosing to keep their private life under wraps, it is unclear whether the couple has married, as there are no reports to corroborate that. Moreover, there has been no news from the couple on the pregnancy front as well.

On the show, we saw how uneasy Dannielle was with Garrick and Roberta’s decision to get pregnant when she said, “Knowing that Garrick and Roberta have changed gears, you know, ‘We’re not doing the wedding,’ and they want to move forward with having a baby and starting their life together does make me a little apprehensive.” The trio always wanted a polygamous marriage, and Roberta was supposed to be a part of Dannielle and Garrick’s lives.

However, things did not go according to plan in real life as Dannielle was overwhelmed by the sudden changes in her relationship, and Garrick was too focused on Roberta to give Dannielle the attention that she deserved. Furthermore, there have also been speculations about Dannielle’s relationship with Garrick being strained and her seeing another man (though the rumors haven’t been substantiated). On March 28, 2021, Garrick posted a picture of Roberta posing with his and Dannielle’s children, which indicates that the couple is still seeing each other.

With their marriage and pregnancy still a mystery, we hope that the family will update us soon on that aspect. Garrick and Roberta appeared to be extremely happy together and were ecstatic about starting a family. While we wish the couple to live out their dreams, we also hope that all five members of the family find happiness in the coming days.

Read More: Where Is Seeking Sister Wife Filmed?