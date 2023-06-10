Are Gino and Jasmine From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ is an exciting ’90 Day Fiance’ spinoff series that revolves around US citizens who are in love with foreign nationals. However, unlike the original reality series, it documents the days leading up to the time when the foreign partner can come over to the US on a K-1 visa. Still, with most cross-border relationships having to compromise on habits and customs, it remains to see how each couple solves their problems in hopes of a brighter future.

While Michigan native Gino Palazzolo and his Panamanian girlfriend, Jasmine Pineda, initially appeared on season 5 of the show, we even witnessed them getting engaged towards the end. Similarly, season 6 continues their story, although with loads of obstacles on the way to a happily ever after, fans are eager to find out if Jasmine and Gino are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Gino and Jasmine’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Journey

A resident of Canton, Michigan, Gino was 53-years-old at the time of filming. Although he previously had a highly successful career as an automotive engineer, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up ruining his plans, as Gino lost his job and was rendered unemployed. However, the reality star claimed he was able to continue leading a luxurious lifestyle because he knew how to utilize his saving wisely. On the other hand, Gino also revealed that he had been married in the past, but that relationship did not work out, and the couple eventually chose to separate.

Since the divorce was pretty challenging, Gino kept himself away from romance for quite some time until his friends and family convinced him to sign up for some dating sites. It was through one of these sites that he met Panama native Jasmine Pineda for the first time, and it did not take long for the two to get comfortable with each other. When talking about her relationship with Gino, Jasmine mentioned that he was able to satisfy most of her needs, unlike her exes. However, throughout season 5, viewers believed that the Panamanian was using Gino for his money.

Fans of the pair inferred that Jasmine seemingly made pricey demands, which proved challenging for the unemployed US native to meet. Yet, readers should note that Jasmine insisted she was financially independent as she previously held a teaching job that paid around $3000 a month. Even though Gino and Jasmine’s relationship blossomed with each passing day, and the US native flew to Panama to take his beloved on a $2500 vacation to San Jose Island, things soon began going downhill for the two.

From the day they met face-to-face, the couple appeared to have intense chemistry, and they even got intimate rather quickly. However, shortly after, Jasmine received a call from Gino’s ex, who claimed the US native had sent her some of Jasmine’s intimate pictures. Naturally, this skyrocketed into a massive altercation, and for a moment, it seemed like Gino and Jasmine were heading toward an imminent separation. However, the two somehow managed to talk it out, and Gino even proposed to Jasmine, to which she happily said yes.

While season 6 of the show documents Gino’s plans to visit Jasmine in Panama for the second time, the latter claimed she was worried about their failing sexual chemistry. In fact, Jasmine even underwent a complicated medical procedure and even tried out several fetishes just so she could excite her partner in the bedroom. However, despite Gino being happy to see Jasmine in person, he appeared unwilling to engage in intimacy, which worried the Panama native.

On top of it, Jasmine revealed that Gino’s family had been hounding her about her actual feelings since they believe she is using Gino for his money and a green card. Meanwhile, there was also the issue where Jasmine almost forced Gino to rent a luxury apartment in Panama, as long as her K-1 visa did not go through, which made the US native wonder if his family was actually correct.

Are Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Still Together?

Interestingly, Gino and Jasmine supposedly had a breakup scare, and we believe a cheating scandal to be the reason behind it. In fact, season 6 of the show teased the scandal, and from the looks of it, Jasmine allegedly had an affair with someone behind Gino’s back. This even led to the couple deleting each other’s pictures from their social media accounts, and they rarely interact in public.

However, even though Jasmine and Gino’s relationship went off-track for a while, a few sources have reported spotting them filming in Michigan, indicating that Jasmine has come to the United States on a K-1 visa. Hence, considering current developments, we do believe that Jasmine and Gino are still together.

