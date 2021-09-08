Previous Bachelor Nation contestants who have been unsuccessful in finding love are given another chance through ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Bringing together singles from previous Bachelor Nation shows, ‘Bip’ puts them all on an island cut off from the rest of the world. It is then up to the singles to make connections and find the love of their life.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got together while on season 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Although the couple had quite a rocky start to their relationship, they managed to ease it out gradually. With cameras now turned away from the couple’s life, fans are anxious to know if they are still together. Well, we come bearing answers.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour: Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Interestingly, Hannah and Dylan’s relationship was in danger of ending even before its conception, as Hannah was initially interested in Blake Horstmann. According to reports, Blake even traveled to Hannah’s hometown before filming for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 6 commenced. Although Hannah and Dylan got quite close while on the show, the former was always torn between Dylan and Blake. She even ended up kissing Blake multiple times in front of Dylan, which naturally made the latter quite uncomfortable.

However, as fate would have it, Hannah and Blake’s connection broke down, and she gravitated towards Dylan. Dylan, too, reciprocated her feelings, and the couple found themselves in a beautiful relationship. They continued the rest of the season as a pair and got engaged in the finale. Following the end of filming for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 6, the engaged couple went back to each other’s hometown and were making a long-distance relationship work. Although long-distance, their love never faltered, and their commitment was quite exemplary. However, fate intervened once again, and the pair had to spend the Covid-19 lockdown together. Hannah even called Dylan her best friend, and the couple seemed to be in it for the long run.

Are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Still Together?

Fans would be delighted to know that Hannah and Dylan are still going strong. Living together does reveal a lot about a person, and the pair greatly benefitted from spending the lockdown together. The time spent together helped them discover new and exciting things about each other, which the couple later grew quite accustomed to. Hannah and Dylan even found out that they were quite fond of each other’s quirks instead of finding them irritating.

Initially, Hannah was quite apprehensive about staying together and was worried that it might drive a wedge between them. However, after spending time with Dylan, she realized that they had incredible chemistry and said, “Luckily, Dylan has been an awesome roommate and we really balance chores out well. We’re also good at giving each other personal space when we need it, too!” Although the Covid-19 lockdown forced them to put a pause on their wedding, spending it together made the couple confident about moving in.

Finally, in November 2020, the lovebirds moved in together in their house in San Diego. Since then, they have made countless beautiful memories, and their social media profiles are witnesses to their commitment and dedication. On June 28, 2021, the pair celebrated their 2 year anniversary through heartwarming posts on Instagram. Although the couple is very much in love, they have been constantly plagued by questions and speculations regarding their paused marriage. Ultimately, Hannah and Dylan decided to address the questions and mentioned that they were planning a wedding in 2023. They confirmed that a marriage is very much on the cards, and they even had a planner for the event. The love the couple share is quite divine, and as we look forward to their upcoming wedding, we hope they remain happy in the long run.

