Are I Believe In Santa’s Lisa and Tom Married in Real Life?

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, Netflix’s ‘I Believe in Santa’ is a romantic comedy that revolves around two new lovers, Lisa and Tom, who have been dating for more than five months. The pair appear to get along and understand one another nearly perfectly, deepening their relationship with each passing day. But as Christmas draws near, Lisa learns that Tom is obsessed with Christmas (her least favorite holiday) and also thinks that Santa Claus exists. She is horrified to learn that the man she is dating is a Christmas and Santa fanatic, and she starts to second-guess her decisions.

The pair appear to be polar opposites when it comes to celebrating Christmas, which leads to conflicts that appear straight out of a real marriage. The authenticity of the quarrels and the sweet moments shared between the couple made it seem like there was more to the on-screen couple. Let’s find out if Christina Moore as Lisa and John Ducey as Tom have something more going on than meets the reel-eye.

Christina Moore and John Ducey: How Did They Meet?

The couple allegedly met in 2006 on the show ‘Hot Properties’; since then, the pair have been inseparable. However, the couple has not made their dating timeline public to keep their love and relationship away from unnecessary media attention. It was very evident that the Hollywood power couple never left each other’s side as they became friends turned lovers from the moment they realized they were each other’s forever.

They were unlike any other diva couple and were rather geeks for each other. In an interview, Moore said, “we are both nerds.” She added, “actually, one of the things we did on some of our dates was crossword puzzles because we both really like crossword puzzles. Or we talked politics! We really are dorks.” The unique and goofy relationship between the pair strengthened their bond over the years, leading to a beautiful wedding on July 5, 2008.

Christina Moore and John Ducey: Marriage and Kids

Christina Moore and John Ducey shared an incredible bond since their marriage in 2008, after dating for little over two years. Nerd wouldn’t come to mind when picturing the beautiful Christina Moore and the handsome John Ducey, Hollywood’s power couple. This couple has been a household name in movies and television shows for the past twenty years, both individually and together. They have been married for over a decade and are building their successful future in Hollywood.

Though they didn’t have any children of their own, they fulfilled their love for a child by adding John’s daughter Emma Ashton to the family. They share custody of her with actress René Ashton, with whom they have cordial relations. They were also working on a strategy to take some control over their Hollywood futures. Much like any other married couple, our beloved Hollywood hotties quarrel and solve their problems to sustain their evergreen marriage. But unlike many other Hollywood couples, our long-lasting pair have been strategizing perfectly to continue producing, acting and creating movies together and separately.

Presently, the couple is focusing on creating films for ESX Entertainment/Forrest Films productions, which include ‘American Fighter,’ ‘Motocross,’ ‘Roped,’ ‘Lady Driver,’ and, ‘Ride.’ While Moore serves as producer, screenwriter, and actor, Ducey writes scripts and acts in them from their offices on the Warner Bros. lot. The pair appeared in the romantic holiday film, ‘I Believe In Santa,’ which mirrors their marriage perfectly. We hope to see more from the pair and truly wish them success in all their future endeavors.

