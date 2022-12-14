Is Netflix’s I Believe in Santa Based on a True Story?

Every couple fights or disagrees over certain issues, but what happens when those beliefs turn out to be polar opposites? This is the central theme in the Netflix romantic comedy ‘I Believe In Santa.’ Lisa and Tom have differing views on Christmas. Lisa hates the holiday, whereas Tom is obsessed with the festival. However, this opposing standpoint is tested when a crucial detail is revealed – Tom still believes in Santa. The two adults in the relationship are entangled in this conflict and must figure out a way to stay together.

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, the movie features Christina Moore, John Ducey, and Violet McGraw in leading roles. The movie is set against the jolly Christmas backdrop and charts the growth of Lisa and Tom’s relationship. The conflicts and quarrels presented between the couple are very authentic and every real-life couple must relate to the topics wholeheartedly. In fact, the real-life married couple plays the role of the lead couple in the movie. This furthers the confusion among viewers who wonder if the movie is based on a true story. Let’s find out.

Is I Believe In Santa a True Story?

No, ‘I Believe In Santa’ is a fictional story. The movie’s lead couple – Lisa and Tom have a whirlwind romance and are great together. Their distinguished yet real relationship, authentic characters, and quintessential plot do make viewers mull over the origins of the story. However, the story is entirely scripted and comes from the brain of John Ducey.

Moore and Ducey are married in real life. This makes their chemistry transcend from real life to on-screen. The couple got married in 2008 and have been with each other ever since. They have also previously worked together in movies like ‘Lady Driver’ and ‘That’s Amor.’ Moore and Ducey have a great relationship, both personally and professionally. Deemed Hollywood’s power couple, Moore and Ducey bring the movie alive with their lovable on-screen presence. Additionally, the couple worked on ‘I Believe In Santa’ during the pandemic with director Ranarivelo to stay busy and distracted from the chaos.

The movie portrays some very honest aspects from their feelings towards Christmas to the friendships between different characters. Every person in the film contributes towards furthering the plot and making the story come out brilliantly. Both Christmas lovers and Christmas Grinches can relate to the movie owing to the depiction of the opposing aspects.

Furthermore, Moore has claimed that the real-life equation between her and her husband has inspired the overarching essence of the relationship between Lisa and Tom. They also had a summer romance and Ducey’s hobbies kept him busy. However, another reason for the story not being real is that Moore absolutely loves Christmas. She is not a Grinch for Christmas like her character Lisa is. To this effect, she expressed in an interview with Monsters and Critics, “When it’s unifying, when it brings everybody together when it’s a sense of the end of a year celebration and twinkle lights and warm and cozy fires and singalongs and carols and hug-a-thons. I think that’s the magic of Christmas.”

The writer, John Ducey, also plays the lead character in the movie. Furthermore, both protagonists are intricately involved in the filmmaking process. Ducey has conceptualized the story, whereas Moore is one of the producers of the movie. Despite their relationship being so real on screen and all the other aspects presented in the movie, ‘I Believe In Santa’ is not based on a true story.

