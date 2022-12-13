Where Was I Believe in Santa Filmed?

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, Netflix’s ‘I Believe in Santa’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around the happy couple of Lisa and Tom, who have been dating for more than five months now. The two seem to click and understand each other almost flawlessly, making their bond stronger with each passing day. However, when Christmas approaches, Lisa finds out that Tom doesn’t only celebrate Christmas, which is her least favorite holiday, but he also believes in Santa.

Horrified by the fact that she is dating someone who is obsessed with Christmas and Santa, Lisa begins to question her choices. Was this a mistake or is it a signal to look at Christmas in a whole other light? The comedic narrative is matched by the hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Christina Moore, John Ducey, Violet McGraw, Sachin Bhatt, and Lateefah Holder. Moreover, the setting of Christmastime against the backdrop of the sprawling city is likely to spark questions about the film’s actual filming sites in viewers’ minds. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

I Believe in Santa Filming Locations

‘I Believe in Santa’ was filmed in California and Colorado, specifically in Los Angeles and Denver. The principal photography for the romantic movie seemingly commenced in early September 2021 and wrapped up after three weeks or so, within the same month. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix film!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘I Believe in Santa’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the nation’s second most populous city, right after New York City. From the looks of it, the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the city, including the Hollywood neighborhood and the beach city of Malibu, to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods, gorgeous and sandy beaches, links to the Hollywood industry, and sprawling downtown area. Also known as the City of Angels, LA has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from ‘I Believe in Santa,’ the locales of the city have been featured in ‘The Holiday,’ ‘Four Christmases,’ ‘A Hollywood Christmas,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘New Girl,’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

Denver, Colorado

Several key portions of ‘I Believe in Santa’ were also recorded in Denver, the capital and most populous city of Colorado. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing some important scenes across the city. Situated in the Western United States, Denver is considered a Beta world city by the Globalization and World Cities Research Network.

The city is home to many museums, including the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the History Colorado Center, and the Byers-Evans House Museum. The city is frequented by tourists as well as filmmakers for shooting purposes. Given its vast and diverse landscape, it has served as a pivotal production location for several filming projects, such as ‘I’m Not Ready for Christmas,’ ‘I Call First,’ and ‘In Over My Head.’

