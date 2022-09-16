Are Iyanna and Jarrette From Love is Blind Still Married?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ makes clear, it’s that no relationship is ever easy because the individuals involved always have to adapt/make changes to put the other above all else. In simple words, while open communication, physical as well as emotional attraction, equal efforts, and similar core values are essential, they won’t really help if lifestyles aren’t compatibly molded. The prime example — obviously, sadly, the undeniably loving couple turned officially separated duo Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, as made apparent in Season 2’s ‘After the Altar’ special.

Iyanna and Jarrette’s Love is Blind Journey

From the moment Iyanna and Jarrette first came across one another in the pods, there was an undeniable spark between them since neither held back on the emotion, humor, or pure weirdness. They thus did gradually open up about every aspect of their lives, yet the fact the latter was not just bonding with but also later considered Mallory Zapata his first choice gave rise to some issues. Jarrette was rejected because she’d fallen for Salvador Perez, only for him to return to Iyanna, admit the truth, and propose while adding she was not “second fiddle” in any way, shape, or form.

Of course, Iyanna had her doubts, but her hopeful beau managed to ease her worries by making it absolutely clear he had no hesitations when it came to her, leading to them getting engaged. The couple’s subsequent in-person meeting, Mexico getaway, as well as live-in period merely reiterated these positive feelings, especially as their only trouble then was their distinct lifestyles.

It was Jarrette’s tendency to constantly overindulge when he was out (as his introverted partner stayed at home waiting) that caused friction amongst them, yet they ultimately happily said, “I Do.” However, ‘After the Altar’ revealed this matter continued to be an issue even nearly a year into their marriage, which is why Iyanna briefly moved out as well, just for her own mental well-being.

The duo honestly didn’t shy away from admitting they were going through a rough patch, but they also elucidated they truly wanted to make their marriage work because the love was still there. That’s why they both openly conceded to their faults, and Iyanna ultimately moved back in — she then promised to be better with her otherwise “harsh” words, whereas Jarrette vowed to cut back.

Are Iyanna and Jarrette Still Married?

Iyanna and Jarrette’s social media platforms actually indicate they were doing well even by the time summer 2022 rolled around, yet they soon revealed their decision to part ways for good. They simply couldn’t find that perfect balance within one another despite their best efforts to continue their marital relationship in the hopes of moving it forward in a more promising direction.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the once-couple penned in a statement posted on Instagram in August, as seen above. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the absolute best… This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability, and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Iyanna actually followed this note by responding to a few fans on Twitter and made it perfectly clear that neither she nor Jarrette alone is to blame for the crumbling of their union. The ‘Feel in the Blank’ podcast co-host said, “‘We’ tried our best” in one tweet and reiterated in another that “[Love is blind], depending on the people. But marriage is more than love, and unfortunately, we were incompatible on everything else.” Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note she and her entrepreneurial former partner Jarrette still seem to be on amicable terms.

