Are Jason And Neon From Millionaire Matchmaker Still Together?

‘Million Dollar Matchmaker’ follows the same format as ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker.’ Though the reality show broadcasts on WE TV instead of Bravo, it manages to generate the unadulterated drama, fiascos, and entertainment of the original, as there is no shortage of lonely millionaires trying to find love. Jason Ziegler and Neon Hitch appeared in season 1, in the episode that was creatively titled, ‘The Pop Star and American Psycho.’ The two were poles apart, but their chemistry was beautiful, and fans couldn’t stop marveling over their relationship. But that was back in 2016, so where does their relationship stand now? Here’s all that you need to know!

Jason and Neon’s Million Dollar Matchmaker Journey

On the show, Jason Ziegler entered as a 41-year-old Investment Banker with great looks and an even greater bank balance. On the other hand, Neon Hitch, a UK pop star, appeared with high hopes while her debut album ‘Anarchy’ was still under production. Patti is known for her brutal honesty with her clients. She blatantly told Neon that she would never find someone to hold and cuddle if she immediately got sexually involved. The matchmaker followed up with a series of insightful questions that truly impressed Neon, and she felt like they brought out the best in her.

Things took off after the Meet Your Matches ceremony when Jason and Neon met each other in a bar and got along really well! They canceled their dates with the person they were matched with and instead went out with each other. Jason even admitted that it was strange for the two to bond and talk so much when he said, “I can’t imagine like you and I walking to a room. It’s like an odd couple.”

Seems like opposites do attract, because their interaction created some of the most heartfelt moments on the show. However, the highlight for most viewers was the time when they both took a ride in a helicopter, which resembled the flying scene from ‘Fifty Shades Of Gray.’ So, is the duo still high on love, or has it all crashed and burned for the better?

Are Jason and Neon Still Together?

Jason and Neon are no longer together. They never made any public comments about how their relationship ended and when exactly it all fell apart, but they eventually stopped posting each other on Instagram. The last time they were spotted after the show was in August 2016, while canoodling on the beaches of Santa Monica.

Since then, the ex-couple has not posted with each other for years, so it was a rather short-lived romance. As the two would often mention how different they were from each other, we can only speculate that their contrasting lives may be the reason behind it all. After the show, Jason appeared on another reality show titled, ‘Below Deck Mediterranean.’ The millionaire wants to keep himself away from any unwanted attention by keeping his dating life and relationships private. As of now, he is the Managing Director of CIFC Asset Management.

Neon Hitch has recently launched her EP, ‘Light Touch,’ and seems laser-focused on her singing career. The millions of streams she received on Spotify are the testimony of her success as a singer and songwriter. She is an authentic artist, ever-evolving with her art and aspiring to do better every single time. There were rumors of her and record producer Benny Blanco dating, but nothing was confirmed, and it appears to be that the two are just great friends.

Since the abrupt split, which was never discussed in public, Neon and Jason never mentioned each other. Although, it looks like things ended on a good term because, after all these years, the two still follow each other on Instagram. Neon also tweeted a screenshot of a website that posted about their split, and her response was quite positive.

This made me giggle ❤️🎪 pic.twitter.com/yZHKWwJnDu — Neon Hitch (@neonhitch) April 23, 2020

Sadly, there seem to be no signs of them reuniting and rekindling their past romance. After an interesting journey during the course of the show, which almost played out like a movie, it’s disappointing for the fans to have no closure about the situation. Jason and Neon have moved on and left their past behind. The best we can do for Nitch and Jason is to support them individually in their future endeavors.

