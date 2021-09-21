Are Jayden and Dan From Love on the Spectrum Still Together?

‘Love on the Spectrum‘ is one of the most remarkably refreshing and well-handled reality dating series’ out in the world right now. Following a set of individuals on the autism spectrum as they explore the unpredictable and overwhelming world of dating and romance, this Netflix show delves into the notion of how everyone craves love, no matter who they are or where they’re from. Thus, of course, its season 2 cast, including Jayden, was no different. So now that the whole world knows his tale, let’s find out where he and his successful date Dan stand today, shall we?

Jayden and Dan’s Love on the Spectrum Journey

Jayden Evans grew up in a household where no ideals were ever imposed on him or his younger brother, who is also on the spectrum. Consequently, it was relatively simple for them to understand and accept that they were not straight. Jayden identifies as bisexual, something he realized when he was in his “middling adolescence,” and his brother is gay. However, it took him until recently to come to terms with the fact that he is autistic. He actively tries his best not to abide by social norms, but he does if they make sense and have a logical meaning or a significant history behind them.

Having decided to find a partner, Jayden went out on two different dates – with Charlotte and Dan – both of which worked out perfectly for him. The former simply wanted to remain friends after spending some one-on-one time together, and, in fact, they still regularly meet to catch up. As for Dan, the sparks and chemistry were evident between him and Jayden on their romantic date, so it came as no surprise that they followed it up and shared a brief kiss on date #2. The fact that they could joke around and also discuss serious topics was a great sign for them.

Are Jayden and Dan Still Together?

Unfortunately, the status of Jayden and Dan’s then-budding romance is up in the air at the moment. We know that their succeeding date went as splendidly as their first, if not better, but because they either have their social media accounts set on private or aren’t active there, we don’t have an update. Dan’s Facebook does state that he’s single, yet he’s shared only one post on the platform since mid-2019, so that’s not a recent development. We’re also staying optimistic about their involvement as they are connected via these profiles. Therefore, if not a love affair, Jayden and Dan are still friends, at least.

We should mention that apart from continuing his weightlifting regimen, Jayden also works at the Nelle Frances Sensory headquarters in Gympie, Queensland, to help others like him who occupy a place on the spectrum. Moreover, to fill up any free time he has, he does aerial acrobatics and is even hoping to write a book inspired by his love for words, languages, and history. Jayden’s unparalleled care and concern for his friends and family is also something that hasn’t, and probably will never, change either.

Read More: Are Ronan and Katie Still Together?