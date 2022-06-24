Are Jeff and Alex From The One That Got Away Still Together?

By dredging up a group of singles’ past to help them find their future love, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The One That Got Away’ is a reality dating series that breaks every bound of the ever-hot genre. That’s because it focuses on missed connections as well as second chances, includes an undeniably diverse cast in every sense of the word, and builds on the authentically emotional drama. Amongst all this was travel blogger Jeffrey “Jeff” Perla’s unique bond with Alex Van Gurp — so now, if you wish to learn more about their past and their possible present, we’ve got you covered.

Jeff and Alex’s The One That Got Away Journey

The moment then-28-year-old Jeff first came across our screens, he made it clear he was ready to explore not only his options but also his emotions in this quest to find a genuine partner. He actually admitted he’d suppressed his sexuality for the first 21 years of his life owing to his religious upbringing in Syracuse, New York, which is why he often had trouble connecting with people on a deeper level. This particular aspect even came to light through his links with Anthony, Claude, and Micah, yet things shifted once “Jeff’s Bestie with Benefits” Alex came through “the portal.”

Jeff and Alex had met on a dating app around three years prior, only to start going on dates, hooking up, and being “super intense for like three months,” but they never took a step beyond. The reason? The former soon asked if they could just be friends since the whole serious involvement notion was scary for him, leading to them becoming literal “besties” in the city. However, Alex still (indirectly) never shied away from showing Jeff how much he means to him, whether by surprising him with a birthday trip to Paris or simply taking care of him whenever needed.

“Alex and I are so close,” Jeff said to explain his hesitancy, “I think my biggest fear is that if we do cross that line and it gets too far, if he doesn’t come back, it’s like you’re losing your best friend because you took a risk and it failed.” On the flip side, though, Alex’s viewpoint was that they might end up in a position where they could have it all; friendship, feelings, and intimacy, so he laid down every card on the table. It did take Jeff a little while, alongside dates with not only Alex but also Mark as well as Taylor, to warm up to the idea, but he eventually found it worth it.

Are Jeff and Alex Still Together?

Following several poignant conversations, a cozy night at Jeff’s flat, and a bit more confusion over his decision to take the leap of faith or not, Jeff and Alex walked out hand in hand. In fact, once it was time to step back into the real world, he looked Alex right in the eyes and said, “I do want a relationship, and I do want to be in love. But you’ve always been my best friend, and I’m scared to blur the lines between best friends and our relationship. I don’t even know how to say it. Um, will you be my boyfriend?” Alex’s response was obviously a teary “of course” before Jeff finally professed his love, knowing his partner would always be a constant by his side.

Coming to their current standing, unfortunately, it’s extremely unclear precisely what Jeff and Alex’s relationship status is at the moment. They do continue to hang out quite often and still seem as close as ever, yet neither of their online presence yields any clue to indicate whether they’re romantically involved or just plain friends again. The one thing we do know, though, is that both the East Hampton residents appear content with their personal as well as professional lives right now, which is all that ultimately matters.

Read More: Are Kasey and Simon From The One That Got Away Still Together?