Are Jimmy and Sharnae From Love on the Spectrum Still Together?

‘Love on the Spectrum‘ is an incredible dating series that helps people on the autism spectrum explore the unpredictable and unprecedented nature of relationships to emphasize that romance is for everyone. For this, it not only includes the tales of singles hoping to dive into the dating world, but it also introduces us to couples who’ve established a connection with the help of their disorder, not despite it. One such pair is Jimmy and Sharnae, who broke all bounds to set the standard for love in general. So now, let’s find out everything there is to know about them, shall we?

Jimmy and Sharnae’s Love on the Spectrum Journey

Jimmy and Sharnae met for the first time at a job center shortly after they graduated high school and felt an instant spark flowing between them. At that point, even though they both knew they were different from the rest, it was Sharnae who assisted her partner in discerning that he might be on the spectrum as well, like her. From the day they initially crossed paths to Jimmy’s diagnosis at the age of 20 to later, she has stood beside him, and they’ve become inseparable. Considering how they went to see ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016) for their first date and held hands the entire time – through pins and needles – that’s not surprising.

Jimmy and Sharnae then moved in together to start a new chapter of their lives, only for it to grow into another blissful one when Jimmy got down on one knee during a romantic holiday, as seen on season 1 of ‘Love on the Spectrum.’ It was romantic and emotional, and it genuinely had us bawling our eyes out until Sharnae made us laugh by noticing what a great job her fiance did with the ring and called him a “cheeky bugger.” Therefore, their season 2 appearance essentially focused on their trip to Las Vegas, where Jimmy competed in a pool tournament and their beautiful wedding.

Are Jimmy and Sharnae Still Together?

We’re happy to report that Jimmy and Sharnae Berresford are not only still together, but they are stronger than ever. Their sunflower-themed wedding was full of happy sobs, embraced different backgrounds, and had vows that a person usually hears only in movies. Yet, it was all real life for them. Jimmy, in particular, said, “My first vow is to continue to love you for who you are…I vow to never judge you or myself for being us.” He assured her that he’d respect her Aboriginal heritage, be her weighted blanket, and added, “I’m not sure when to end my vows so I will not. I vow to keep making vows until we die. Because we are special and worth it.”

Due to their autism, Sharnae has admitted that it can take them a while to communicate better. Except, it also makes things a lot less complicated in their relationship. After all, if they argue, it usually doesn’t last for long since they don’t beat around the bush, say what they mean, and get it over with. The couple knows that their lives and minds are different, but it appears as if they’ve grown to love it.

From what we can tell, Jimmy now works as a school cleaner, whereas his wife is a cashier at a Woolworths store in New South Wales. It’s more than a job for them because it makes them feel like a part of something bigger. Furthermore, Jimmy recently launched a YouTube channel, where he plays pool and spreads awareness about the neurological disorder and his personal experiences with the same.

