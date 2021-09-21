Are Teo and Rosie From Love on the Spectrum Still Together?

‘Love on the Spectrum‘ is an entertaining and educating dating series that centers around several individuals on the autism spectrum as they explore the complex world of dating and romance to find their happily ever afters. The best part is that everyone is simply asked to be themselves to give us a proper insight into how their relationships are different yet not while still being helped to navigate it. In season 2, one such individual was Teo, who is autistic and has ADHD, yet is loud and proud, just as she should be. So now, let’s find out more about her and her date Rosie, shall we?

Teo and Rosie’s Love on the Spectrum Journey

Having been adopted from Romania at the tender age of 3, Teo spent half of her life in Texas before relocating to Australia with her warm and loving family. She was diagnosed a couple of years after adoption, but she’s had an unwavering support system in them. Thus, it’s not surprising that Teo’s dream is to one day have a friendship-based and pure love like that of her parents. Unfortunately, as she also has anxiety, her mind usually jumps to the what-ifs of terrible relationships and horrific breakups whenever she thinks about a date, pulling her back from that experience altogether.

Thanks to a session with relationship specialist Jodi Rodgers, though, Teo was ready to take her first steps into the dating world, and that’s how she met Morgan and Rosie. Teo knew she prefers personality over gender, but she set up separate dates with a boy and a girl nevertheless to see where the attraction lay more, and it was with the latter. Teo confessed all this to Morgan and ended up with a friend in him. Her time with Rosie was a little more serious, yet she felt rather good about it since she saw it as a heart-to-heart and ended up securing a sure second date as well.

Are Teo and Rosie Still Together?

Teo and Rosie ended their stint on ‘Love on the Spectrum’ with the update that they’d built a connection and had gone as far as to say “I love you” before deciding to take things slow. However, today, they’re no more and no less than just great friends. We can say this for sure because Rosie herself gave fans this update back in June and then uploaded a few photos and videos with Teo, tagging them as #bestfriends and #friendship, amongst other things. Like the 22-year-old, Rosie is also autistic and has ADHD, and from what we can tell, they’re both single and content with their lives right now.

In an interview with Autism Awareness Australia, Teodora “Teo” said that she considers being on the spectrum a power. “With my autism, I think I can see more of people’s inner thoughts,” she explained. “I can care more about people and their feelings. With this power, you understand people and the world differently. Unlike other people I see with a different eye – like a bumble bee’s point of view…it is [a] difference. My power is I see through people and see very deeply.” We should also mention that Teo has made an appearance on the ‘Love Clews’ podcast.

