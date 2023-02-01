Are Johnny and Moriah From The Challenge Still Together?

MTV’s ‘The Challenge‘ is an unstoppable reality TV show where contestants team up, go through tough challenges, and compete for a cash prize of a million dollars. Johnny Bananas, the seven-time winner, and Moriah Jadea, the rookie, have everyone’s attention on season 38. Fans ship them and can’t get enough of their favorite couple. There is undoubtedly something between the two, and they keep teasing their fans without giving anything concrete. So, let’s take a detailed look at the couple’s trajectory and see where they might be headed.

Johnny and Moriah’s The Challenge Journey

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is an established reality TV star, most known for having a record-breaking streak on ‘The Challenge.’ On the contrary, Moriah is a rookie but a social media influencer and a successful model. She was paired with Faysal Shawn this season, while Johnny’s partner was Olivia Kaiser. So, even though the two weren’t competing as a team, they managed to be the talk of the town with their brewing chemistry on the show. Most of their moments are behind the scenes because ‘The Challenge’ is competitive, and gameshow romance is rare.

Moriah previously admitted that Johnny wasn’t her type, and she did not reciprocate his initial advances because having a surface-level relationship was not her cup of tea. However, he won her over with his loving actions, such as making her coffee and breakfast. Johnny raised the bar even more when he wrote romantic poetries and love letters and crafted gifts for her.

As per the other contestants, he treated her quite differently than his previous flings on the show. Behind the scenes, Johnny was playing guitar to impress Moriah, but she held her ground and did not engage in anything too soon, with respect to her morals and values. Sadly, Moriah’s journey on the show ended before Johnny. Now the fans are eager to know whether the duo will take their partnership to the next level or call it quits like most reality show couples.

Are Johnny and Moriah Still Together?

Yes, Johnny and Moriah are still together. However, the viewers are conflicted about their status because the two did not make official statements or obvious posts on their social media. She was the guest on an episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas Podcast, hosted by none other than Mr. Bananas! Here, they discussed the show extensively, but for a brief moment, the couple also brushed over their relationship dynamics.

Moreover, we made an interesting observation! Whenever Johnny has a guest over on his podcast, there is a split-screen, and the other person is visibly in a different room (most likely their own). When Moriah was on the podcast, there was a split-screen, but she was in the same room!

During the podcast, he introduced the rookie and talked about having a “connection” and finding someone he “clicks with.” He jokingly said that their “showmance” had no screen time and addressed their partnership as a “full-blown Challenge relationship.”

Johnny took the opportunity to question her why she felt like he wasn’t his type, to which she promptly replied, “Listen, I will say that in The Challenge house, you get to know people on a different level than on a surface level, do you think me and you would have a long conversation, it would probably be on a surface level.”

After that, he compared themselves to Romeo and Juliet and added, “Not to foreshadow people, but that may or may not be how this fairytale comes to a conclusion.” Briefly, after the jokes, the two engaged in a serious conversation about how their relationship started a bit rocky. Moriah explained that she is not a “fast person” and how people have a wholly disconnected view of reality show couples.

She also recalled an instance when Johnny tried to kiss her while she was drinking tea, but she denied it, and according to her, this helped him understand that he should not jump into it head first and aim for a surface-level relationship. Overall, Moriah and Johnny were happy with how things unfolded and the pace of their romance.

After her exit, she posted a reel on Instagram with a lengthy caption about her journey on the show. Johnny was quick to add a witty remark. He commented, “Sorry to see you go, love to watch you leave.” They follow each other on social media but haven’t posted romantic pictures yet. Johnny dated Morgan Willet in the past, but he was accused of cheating, and she broke up with him.

However, we truly hope that Johnny and Moriah’s relationship blossoms into something more beautiful and that we see more of the duo just being themselves, going on dates, and having a lovely time with each other.

