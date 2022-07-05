Is The Challenge: USA on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A spin-off of the long-running reality show ‘The Challenge,’ ‘The Challenge: USA’ is another reality TV series that brings together different personalities from the CBS Universe. These all-star participants must compete against each other in a unique set of challenges throughout the series to become the winner. Created by the duo of Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, the competition show is made all the more interesting by the inclusion of the entertaining host, T.J. Lavin. Over the years, the original series has managed to garner a strong fan base. So, many of the fans must be looking forward to learning more about this spin-off and where to watch it. In case you are one such fan, allow us to provide you with all the relevant information!

What is The Challenge: USA About?

‘The Challenge: USA’ puts a bunch of reality show celebrities from across the CBS Universe together and is made to compete against one another in some of the most challenging and unexpected games of their entire lives. The all-star competitors who feature in this competition show include the winners of ‘Love Island,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ and ‘The Amazing Race.’ The winner of the competition does not just get their hands on the prize money of $500,000 but they also book their spot on the global ‘Challenge’ competition. To find out who comes out on top, you would have to watch the reality show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Challenge: USA on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘The Challenge: USA’ is not available on the streaming giant’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, you can watch similar reality shows that are at your disposal, such as ‘We Are the Champions‘ and ‘Ultimate Beastmaster.’

Is The Challenge: USA on Hulu?

No, ‘The Challenge: USA’ is not a part of Hulu’s massive catalog of content. However, the streamer houses a number of other shows that you might enjoy like ‘The Amazing Race‘ and ‘The Challenge.’

Is The Challenge: USA on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘The Challenge: USA’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s content library. But don’t let it stop you from exploring other alternatives on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Survivor‘ and ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.’

Is The Challenge: USA on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Challenge: USA’ on other platforms as the reality show is not available on this streamer. However, there are plenty of other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Wipeout‘ and ‘The Cube.’

Where to Watch The Challenge: USA Online?

You can watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ on CBS’s official website and Paramount+. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to catch the competition show online, be it streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream The Challenge: USA For Free?

Fortunately, ‘Paramount+ gives free access to its content for the first 7 days to new subscribers. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Challenge: USA’ for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to unethical means for doing the same.

