Are Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova From RHOM Still Married?

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ promises the best of reality television, with glamorous relationships, chaotic interpersonal dramas, explosive friendships, and luxe lifestyles. With a total of four seasons, the show has an international audience passionate about each cast member, their partners, and their traits. Along with Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova is one of the newcomers in season 4 of the show. A former model and Miss USSR 1990, Julia is well-known in the fashion and beauty circuit.

Julia’s wife Martina Navratilova is an esteemed tennis star, considered one of the best tennis players of all time and boasting a total of 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Talk about a power couple! Julia and Martina’s presence on the show immediately created a buzz, and many are interested in their dynamic and romantic history. Naturally, fans are quite curious about the current status of their relationship. So, are Julia and Martina still married? Let’s find out.

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova’s Journey Together

Julia Lemigova, 49, first met Martina Navratilova, 65, reportedly around the year 2000/2001, at a dinner party. A few years later, they ran into each other again and bonded over their Eastern European heritage. Initially starting as friends — Martina would play tennis with Julia’s girls — the two women eventually started dating in 2006. Julia hails from the former USSR, and Martina was born in Prague, former Czechoslovakia. In 1981, Martina came out as bisexual to the New York Daily News but asked them not to immediately disclose the information. However, she was outed by the newspaper.

In the many years since, Martina has openly embraced her identity as a lesbian, being one of the few publically out professional athletes. Julia has two daughters — Victoria and Emma — from two previous relationships who are quite close to Martina. In 1997, Julia reportedly shared a romantic relationship with French banker Edouard Stern, one of Europe’s richest men with whom she also had a son, named Maximilien, in 1999. Unfortunately, their infant son passed away at nearly six months of age. A few years later, Stern himself was found dead in 2005.

Julia and Martina’s romance became public in 2009 and the couple eventually became vocal about their relationship and often appeared at tennis matches together. Julia was by Martina’s side when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and had to undergo radiation and surgical treatment. On September 6, 2014, at the televised U.S. Open, Martina went down on one knee and proposed to Julia in a suite located within the Arthur Ashe Stadium while the crowd watched, enraptured, on the jumbotron.

Three months later, on December 15, 2014, the couple tied the knot in New York City. Julia is the “first LGBTQIA+ housewife” to be a part of Bravo’s hit franchise — ‘The Real Housewives.’ Certainly, fans are pleased to see Queer representation on the show, especially through a couple that is extremely vocal about LGBTQIA+ rights. So, are Julia and Martina still married? Or have they drifted apart despite their many years together?

Are Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova Still Married?

Yes, fans will be pleased to know that Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova are still married and thus very much together. Although not constantly active on social media, the couple does occasionally post pictures with each other, Victoria, and Emma. Although Julia often visits Paris, where she initially settled after leaving the Soviet Union, the couple is based in Miami, Florida.

Additionally, Julia and Martina also seem to go on double dates with the other cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ particularly Dr. Nicole Martin and her partner Anthony Lopez. Martina shares a great relationship with Julia’s daughters, and the four of them often go out for family dinners and vacations. While the couple converses in English, their daughters talk to each other in French, Julia in Russian, and Martina in English. Language is certainly no barrier when it comes to love!

Amidst all the chaotic relationship drama seen in the reality show, Julia and Martina’s 7-year-long marriage emerges as a stable and mature dynamic. We hope the couple enjoys many more years of togetherness and happiness! It doesn’t seem like we’ll be saying goodbye to their beautiful relationship any time in the near future.

