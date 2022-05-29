Are Juliette and Clark From Siesta Key Still Together?

‘Siesta Key‘ is an engaging coming-of-age reality show that revolves around the lives of several young adults who reside on the Island of Siesta Key, right off the coast of Sarasota, Florida. With the youngsters on the cusp of their college degrees, Cameras follow them as they balance their personal and educational commitments while dealing with common issues such as heartbreak, friendship, love, and betrayal. Moreover, with adulthood looming large in the future, the cast knows they have to put in real effort to rediscover themselves before stepping into the outside world.

Although Juliette Porter’s present boyfriend, Clark Drum, made his ‘Siesta Key’ debut in season 4, the pair were speculated to be involved since October 2021. As Juliette’s breakup with her ex, Sam Logan, constituted a big part of season 4, most fans got quite curious about the reality star’s new beau. Let’s delve into Juliette and Clark’s relationship and find out if they are still together, shall we?

Juliette and Clark’s Relationship Timeline

Juliette had her first public date with Clark when he became her plus one at Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto’s October 2021 wedding. Interestingly, about two months before the wedding, Juliette and Sam announced their very public breakup after being together for two years. Thus, the appearance of Clark beside Juliette naturally made heads turn, as people were curious to know more about the new face on reality TV. Shortly after, Juliette confirmed that she was dating Clark Drum, who works as a realtor for his family’s Fort Lauderdale-based real estate company. Moreover, he is also a licensed yacht broker and from the looks of it, loves to travel around the world.

Talking about their relationship in a March 2022 interview, Juliette noted that all Clark cases about is being happy with her, as he does not possess a massive ego. The reality star further went on to praise her new beau and stated how apart from being thoughtful, Clark takes the time to listen to her and even remembers everything that is important. Moreover, Juliette even gushed about the start of their love affair as she mentioned how it seemed like they had been dating since the moment they met, as the pair never stopped talking and tried to spend every weekend together. Juliette’s excitement, while heartwarming, indicated that she was thrilled to be with Clark, which was a welcome change from the seemingly “draining” relationship she had with her ex.

Are Juliette Porter and Clark Drum Still Together?

We are glad to report that Juliette and Clark are very much together and still going strong. Although the two prefer privacy when it comes to their personal lives, they have posted regular updates about their relationship on social media and even shared some of the memories they made as a couple. Moreover, it seems like Juliette and Clark are serious about their future together, as the latter appears to be on pretty good terms with Juliette’s loved ones.

Unfortunately, like most reality TV couples, Juliette and Clark have faced their fair share of breakup rumors. However, they have never let such speculations affect their love, which seems to be blossoming further with each passing day. While on the same March 2022 interview, Juliette even broached the subject of marriage and mentioned that although they were serious and exclusive, they had no reason to rush into things, as they just wanted to enjoy life and have fun at the moment. Witnessing Juliette and Clark’s adorable love story is heartwarming, to say the least, and we hope happiness never eludes them in the years to come.

