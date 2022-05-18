Are Junaid and Dan From Lovestruck High Still Together?

How challenging is it to navigate the throes of high school while trying to find the perfect partner? Prime Video’s ‘Lovestruck High‘ tries to answer this specific question as it takes a group of singles from the United Kingdom and transports them to an authentic American high school setting. Thus, they get to experience life as a high schooler while finding a partner in time for the year-end prom. However, with a fear of expulsion in the air, and a massive prize money on the line, it is thrilling to see how far each contestant is willing to go for love.

Junaid Ahmed won over fans with his incredible personality and cheery disposition immediately after being introduced in ‘Lovestruck High’ season 1. Moreover, he was instantly attracted to Dan Elward and even asked him to the homecoming dance right at the beginning. While their relationship appeared to be quite heartwarming, fans are now curious to know if the couple has lasted the test of time. Let’s find out, shall we?

Junaid and Dan’s Lovestruck High Journey

For Junaid, a 26-year-old social media influencer from Essex, it was love at first sight, as he was completely smitten by Dan the moment he walked into the room. Dan mentioned that he was 23 and worked in a Bridgend-based factory that made artificial metal bones, and Junaid immediately got to flirting with his crush. While the heavy flirting paused momentarily with the arrival of principal Nelson, she soon announced that the contestants did not have a lot of time to find a partner for the homecoming dance. Unwilling to be without a partner, Junaid decided to play his cards right and immediately asked Dan to the dance. While the rest of the cast was pretty surprised by the suddenness of the proposal, Dan was only too happy to accept.

Dan and Junaid built up a fantastic relationship in the days that followed and were always spotted together. Moreover, they also connected over a couple’s painting session, and it was genuinely heartwarming to glimpse the love and adoration they had for each other. While at the homecoming dance, Junaid and Dan seemed to be one of the few couples who had a genuine connection. Witnessing such an excellent and wholesome relationship felt like a breath of fresh air, and it was a welcome change from the drama most other couples provided. However, in episode 3, the narrative slightly shifted as Dan seemingly got quite interested in the newcomer, Basit, and the two even share a steamy kiss during a CPR training session.

Are Junaid Ahmed and Dan Elward Still Together?

Ever since filming for season 1 wrapped, Junaid and Dan have fallen back into their everyday routine and prefer to keep their personal lives under wraps. However, they do follow each other on social media and even interact quite a lot in the comments. Considering the way they left things on the show, and their current amicable interaction, we can assume that Junaid and Dan aren’t together but have maintained an incredible friendship. While only time can reveal any development in their relationship, it is terrific to witness both reality TV stars leading happy lives, and we hope success never eludes them in the future.

Read More: Are Max and Yasmine From Lovestruck High Still Together?