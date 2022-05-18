Where Is Lovestruck High Filmed?

‘Lovestruck High’ is a slick and sexy dating reality series that transports its diverse contestants to the titular exotic high school for a glorious upheaval of romance. The series features single contestants from all over the UK while retaining its celebratory LGBTQ ambiance. In the fictional school, sparks run amok as the contestants vie to become the Prom Royalty.

Rin Lina of ‘Comedy Underground’ fame is Principal Nelson, while Russell Hicks flaunts the garb of Coach Hughes. With a commentary by teenage icon Lindsey Lohan, it seems that there is nothing to go wrong in the equation other than the contestants not winning a prom date. While the Prom Royalty is still under the veil, rumors are that the high school happens to be in the US. You may wonder whether the series is filmed in an actual school, and in that case, we have you insured.

Lovestruck High Filming Locations

‘Lovestruck High’ is filmed in locations in and around the UK, despite the setting being that of an American High School. The bulk of the post-production work takes place in Dubai Studio City. Although the premise follows a US High School setting, the UK backdrop is logistically more viable for the production. The UK and London provide ample filming and funding opportunities for both budding and established filmmakers. Apart from lush locations, the country features an old cinematic heritage, complete with state-of-the-art studios and skilled personnel to support the regional and global industries. Now, let us take you to the actual locations where the filming occurs.

London, England

Most of the filming takes place in the city of Big Ben. The cast and crew film extensively in the heritage city. Some scenes are filmed in the central Fitzrovia neighborhood. Carousel, an iconic and yet simplistic diner located at 19-23 Charlotte Street in the heart of London, lent its premises for some filming in the first season. The crew had to book tables at other eateries in the city as well. The first season also features 12th Knot, a hip and happening riverside rooftop cafe at 20 Upper Ground in London.

