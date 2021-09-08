As the name suggests, ‘Love Island’ tasks a group of singles to stay on an island or villa while being cut off from the world. However, the show introduces an exciting catch wherein each single has to be coupled up with another to survive in the competition. Periodic recoupling, along with several challenges and public votes, keep track of the eliminations and provide the thrills.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank found each other while on season 7 of ‘Love Island.’ Although their relationship was filled with bumps from the very beginning, the couple surprised everyone by getting back into their groove and ending the season on a high. With the season now at an end, fans are clamoring to know more about Kaz and Tyler’s current status. Let’s find out, shall we?

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank: Love Island Journey

A contestant from day 1, Kaz struggled to find a footing in her initial few pairings. She chose Toby Aromolaran for her first two couplings before moving on to Aaron Francis. However, once Tyler entered the villa, the connection between them was electric. The two were immediately drawn towards each other, and the chemistry between them was quite unmistakable. It did not take long for the couple to get comfortable, and there were speculations that they might pair up during the next recoupling. Unsurprisingly, the two confirmed all speculations by choosing each other and seemed quite happy in their relationship.

Unfortunately, the Casa Amor event brought with it a boatload of trouble as both Kaz and Tyler showed interest in the new islanders. Matthew MacNabb caught Kaz’s attention, and she was ready to dump Tyler in order to be with him. On the other hand, Tyler was wholly taken up with newcomer Clarisse Juliette, and the two decided to couple up and give their relationship a try. Kaz and Tyler stuck to their new partners for the subsequent pairing, and all hope seemed lost for them to make it as a couple together. However, in a strange turn of events, Kaz and Tyler finally realized that they were meant to be with each other. Thus, in a move no one could have predicted, they chose to be with each other on day 45 of the competition, which allowed them to enter the season finale as a couple. Although the two finished the season in fourth place, their love for each other knew no bounds.

Are Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank Still Together?

Yes, Kaz and Tyler are very much in love and still together. Ever since the couple got back together after the Casa Amor event, they have shown unparalleled dedication and commitment towards their relationship. There have been no doubts about them being in it for the long run, and their loyalty has been unquestionable. Exiting ‘Love Island’ as a couple, the pair were excited about their future together. Although both had to self-quarantine after filming, and Kaz even took some time off to spend with her family, the lovebirds kept in touch over video calls. They even kept their fans updated and shared some beautiful moments on social media.

While filming the reunion episode for season 7, Kaz and Tyler decided to make their relationship official in front of cameras. In a beautiful and adorable gesture, Tyler asked Kaz to be his girlfriend, much to the joy of his fellow castmates. Kaz was only too happy to accept, and we got to witness a moment of tenderness between them.

The two also attended Liberty Poole’s birthday party together and appeared to be very comfortable as they reaffirmed their status as a couple. At present, the couple is enjoying their time together and even posted an adorable picture from a recent bowling date they went on. Additionally, they have also live-streamed together on Instagram. It is lovely to witness the love they share, and we hope the pair faces no bumps in their road together.

