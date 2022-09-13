Are Kody And Robyn From Sister Wives Still Together?

TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ is a reality series that follows the Brown family. The show revolves around the polygamous marriage of Kody Brown and his four wives. The show first aired in 2010 and introduced the general public to the idea of polygamy and how the Browns adhered to the concept while maintaining legal boundaries. Legally, Kody is only married to one of his wives at any given point in time, though he is spiritually married to his other wives as well.

As expected, the unusual family dynamics lead to several dramatic and captivating moments that viewers just can’t get enough of. One of the most significant relationships in the show is between Kody Brown and Robyn Brown. Fans are curious just how the two got together and whether or not they are still with each other after such a long time or if the circumstances have forced them apart. Luckily, we have just the answers you need!

Kody And Robyn’s Sister Wives Journey

When Kody met Robyn for the first time, he was already married to his three other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. Initially, Kody had not been very receptive to the idea of marrying Robyn. “She looked like a soccer mom,” he shared on the show. “She had a van, three kids, and was divorced. I thought, ‘I didn’t need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life — that’s just trouble.’” Kody had previously been married to David Jessop, whom she divorced in 2007, and has three children, David, Aurora, and Breanna, from said marriage.

Apparently, Kody and Meri met Robyn during an event thrown together by the latter’s cousin. The start of the TLC series shows Kody’s courting process as he and Robyn build their relationship. This culminated in a spiritual marriage between Kody and Robyn in May 2010. At the time, Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri, and spiritually bonded with Janelle and Christine. The whole family soon moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Robyn gave birth to her and Kody’s first child, a son named Solomon, in October 2011.

Unlike his previous marriages, Kody’s relationship with Robyn caused significant stress in the family, with the other three sister wives not being very happy with Kody’s apparent partiality towards Robyn. Janelle, the only full-time earning member in the family apart from Kody, was stressed about the financial situation of the family with the addition of four new members in the family with Robyn’s wedding. She was even less thrilled about the 11-day honeymoon that the new couple had embarked upon during a less-than-ideal financial situation.

In December 2014, Kody divorced his wife Meri legally in order to make Robyn his wife according to the law, though he was still spiritually married to his first three wives. This was apparently done so that Kody could legally adopt Roby’s three oldest children. This certainly did not sit well with certain members of the Brown family and their fans. On January 10, 2016, Kody and Robyn welcomed their daughter Ariella into the world.

The Brown family soon moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, which resulted in each of the wives living in a separate house. This was unlike their previous living arrangement when the whole family lived under the same roof. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, Kody established his own set of rules in order to be safe from the virus. However, his guidelines caused a lot of tension in the family, especially during Thanksgiving. Did Kody and Robyn survive the ups and downs of their marriage, or have they drifted apart? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Are Kody And Robyn Still Together?

Yes, Kody and Robyn are still together, both legally and spiritually. The couple was recently seen in the seventeenth iteration of the show, where they were not only in a relationship but also shown trying to navigate the departure of one of their partners. Christine Brown recently stepped out of her polygamous marriage with Kody. The third sister-wife claimed that she had outgrown the polygamous lifestyle. While she cherishes the time that she spent in her marriage with Kody, she swore to remain monogamous from that point on.

Robyn seemed to feel guilty about Christine’s split from the family and was quite hurt by the decision. However, as many have pointed out, there were many changes in the established dynamics of the Brown family during the pandemic. During the pandemic, Kody spent most of his time with Robyn instead of splitting his time equally between his multiple wives. His marriage seemed more monogamous with Robyn, which ruffled a lot of feathers.

Kody and Robyn recently bought Christine’s portion of the family property in Flagstaff for $10. While Kody is also disheartened about his split with Christine, he has assured everyone that the two plan on remaining “committed Parents” to their shared kids. We wish them all the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

