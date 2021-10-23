Are Laura and Peter From Insiders Still Together?

With twisted mind games, manipulation, tears, arguments, and ugly truths being constant aspects, ‘Insiders’ is a reality series unlike any other. Here, the contestants step foot into a ‘Big Brother’-style setting, thinking they’ve just entered the final casting phase for an upcoming production.

However, they’re not actually auditioning; unbeknownst to them, the competition for €100,000 has already started. This show messes with everyone, but since Laura and Peter had each other in season 1, their bond settled them more than they could’ve imagined. So, here’s what we know of them now!

Laura and Peter’s Insiders Journey

When Laura Núñez first introduced herself, she stated she was “selfish” and a bad listener, which she made up for by being honest and authentic. The 25-year-old added that she is single and has been for a long time, but she won’t mind meeting someone new on the Netflix original. Sly and strategic Peter Base seemingly came in with a completely different mindset, yet all that went out of the window shortly after. Once he explained that Laura was just his type and the producers began asking him questions centered only around her, he decided to keep his distance, but it did not work at all.

Peter wanted to focus on his tactics and observe others instead of forging a romantic angle, so he tried to give her the cold shoulder. It did not work due to their environment, and the more he got to know Laura, the easier it became for him to start liking her. At first, it seemed like Peter was using her while she was developing real feelings, but everything between them was mutual. They kissed as soon as they made it to the finale week, and Peter eventually sacrificed himself to ensure that she would be in the running to win, stating that he wouldn’t be anywhere if it weren’t for her.

Are Laura and Peter Still Together?

Laura Núñez and Peter Base’s relationship on ‘Insiders’ was almost idyllic. It was the type of involvement we see in successful real-life couples who have open conversations, respect, and pure affection amongst them. This duo perfectly complemented one another. Even when Laura told him that she did not want to spend every night sleeping together after learning his initial strategic plans, they didn’t have a needless argument. Instead, they settled their emotions and then talked. As Peter ultimately stated, he won without winning because he found someone he wanted in his life forever.

Neither Laura nor Peter have explicitly defined their relationship status as of writing, but as per her social media, it seems like she does not want to reveal what’s going on in her private life at the moment but added that she’s extremely happy and would not change her actions or anything that happened in the series. With that, we believe it’s safe to assume that the Madrid-based actress and the record producer, DJ, and software engineer are still together. The fact that they are both in the entertainment industry could have helped them build their connection on another common ground, so we’re staying optimistic.

Read More: Are Ivan and Estefania Still Together?