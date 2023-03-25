Are Laura and Tyler The Amazing Race Still Together?

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’ is a long-running reality TV show that features multiple teams who may be friends, family members, spouses, lovers, or even coworkers as they compete against one another by performing tasks and using clues to go on in the race. The team that succeeds in the challenges at different places and advances may receive benefits like travel tickets and other items. A $1 million grand prize is awarded to the winning team.

Among the others, Laura Pierson and Tyler Adams appeared as blind dating partners who met during the premiere episode in 2015 in season 26 of the show. The head-strong attitude of the reality blind date team soon took center stage as the viewers resonated with their story. As the two landed the winning title and took home $1 million, fans would want to know if the pair from ‘The Amazing Race’ is still together. If you are amongst them, we’ve got you covered.

Laura and Tyler’s The Amazing Race Journey

Among the blind dating teams, Laura and Tyler’s relationship seemed to be the most amicable since they got along well and worked effectively as a team. Although they frequently looked down on the racing skills of their rivals and appeared to make condescending remarks about other teams, they were also able to regularly work with other teams to help them advance to the final three. This was despite the fact that they occasionally made mistakes as a result of negligence and complacency. The two eventually won three of the legs of the series, and they were able to establish relationships with some of the other teams who supported them along the road. Hayley Keel and Blair Townsend, another blind dating couple, were the early favorites of the season, but they lost because of a mistake they made in the last Roadblock. They found themselves racing neck-and-neck with Jelani & Jenny on the penultimate leg. It was Laura and Tyler who crossed the finish line first, becoming the first pair to ever win the competition without having previously been romantically involved.

In order to claim the $1 million reward, they spent 21 days traveling to eight different countries on five different continents. At the finish line, host Phil Keoghan questioned whether a romantic relationship had developed between the two competitors. Tyler declared on the show that he “found love with the world” and “found a lasting friendship” with Laura. The software creator provided another update on the state of his relationship with his racing companion after the last episode aired. In a 2015 interview with Parade, he revealed the status of his relationship with Laura. He said, “We’re definitely still friends. This is an experience we’ll never forget, and only the two of us will ever be able to share it. It’s awesome.” However, a lot can change in a few years. Did Tyler and Laura eventually fall in love? Let’s find out.

Are Laura and Tyler Still Together?

Sadly, Laura and Tyler decided to continue their friendship without ruining it by bringing in the “love factor.” Truth be told, reality TV stars never dated and simply had a “good partnership” that continues till the present day. Laura remained friends with other cast members as well, including James Wallington and William Jardell. Laura worked on the digital platform of GAC Family and is currently an executive producer nominated for an Emmy. She continues to pursue her passion for traveling all across the world. Tyler, on the other hand, has continued to be highly career-focused even since his time in the show. In 2018, the entrepreneur founded CertifID, his own software security firm. About his present romantic situation, he maintains a high level of discretion.

