Are Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy Based on Real People? Where are They Now?

‘The Blind Side’ is a sports biography film that revolves around Michael “Big Mike” Oher, a future NFL Offensive tackle and Super Bowl winner. Michael grows up severely impoverished. His mother is an addict, while his father is absent. Because of the kindness of a friend’s father, he gets the chance to attend Wingate Christian School, where he struggles academically.

While living out of the school’s gym, he draws the attention of Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw). They welcome him into their home and treat him as one of their children. The Tuohys help him realize his true potential and equip him with valuable lessons for life. If you are wondering whether Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy are based on real people, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Are Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy Based on Real People?

Yes, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy are based on real people. ‘The Blind Side’ keeps certain things as they are in real life in its depiction of events, while it applies layers of fiction to others. The Tuohys live in Memphis, Tennessee, and run nearly a hundred fast-food franchises belonging to chains such as Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s, Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Sean is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Isidore Newman School before attending the University of Mississippi or Ole Miss on a basketball scholarship.

It was during his time at Ole Miss that he met Leigh Anne. Unlike her husband, Leigh Anne is Memphis born and raised. She studied at Briarcrest Christian School before attending Ole Miss. Sean and Leigh Anne got married in 1982. They are the adoptive parents of Michael Oher. Besides him, they have two children — son Sean Tuohy Jr. and daughter Collins Tuohy. In 2010, the couple released the New York Times best-seller ‘In a Heartbeat: Sharing the Power of Cheerful Giving,’ a non-fiction book in which the Tuohys tells their remarkable story themselves.

Where Is Leigh Anne Tuohy Now?

Besides owning the fast-food franchises along with her husband, Leigh-Anne is a successful interior designer. After the film’s release, Leigh Anne and her family have appeared on a number of shows, including ‘Fox and Friends,’ ‘Katie,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘The Today Show,’ 20/20,’ ‘Sean Hannity,’ ‘Dr. Drew,’ ‘Huckabee,’ and ‘Huffington Post Live.’ Leigh Anne is heavily active on social media, often sharing updates about her family and her family’s charity, the Making It Happen Foundation, which works with impoverished children.

Where Is Sean Tuohy Now?

Sean is not as active as his wife on social media. He was a gifted basketball player in his youth. In 1981, he played a crucial role in the Ole Miss’ successful campaign at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. After graduating from college, Sean had the chance to play in the NBA. He was drafted by New Jersey Nets in 1982. Instead, he worked overseas. When he eventually came back to the US, he chose to take care of his father. The Tuohys are a devoted Christian family. Because of their personal experience, adoption is an important issue for Sean and his family, and they continue to advocate for it. Aside from running his business, Sean is a TV analyst and broadcaster.

