Are Lina and Sophianne From The Ultimatum France Still Together?

Based on the popular show ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,’ Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: France‘ takes the concept of love to the next level and puts it to the ultimate test. Through the reality show, viewers are introduced to several entertaining couples and get to know more about their troubles surrounding the concept of marriage, along with how they plan to resolve their differences. The first season of the French series was certainly activating and featured some amazing duos, including Lina and Sophianne. Their journey on the show had plenty of drama and love that would keep a person guessing about their ultimate fate. Well, if you are also curious about what happened to the couple, we have your back!

Lina and Sophianne’s The Ultimatum: France Journey

31-year-old Sophianne entered the Netflix show in order to convince Lina, his girlfriend of two years, to marry him. As explained by the former, he wanted to travel to the USA in order to realize his dreams as a musician and hopefully work with people he grew up listening to. He wanted Lina to marry him so that both of them could move to the USA and start their life together. However, Lina did not want to do so. While she seemingly had no issues with getting married, the idea of leaving behind her family was too much for her to accept.

As a part of the show, Lina and Sophianne had to go on speed dates with cast members of opposite genders in order to choose who they would spend their three weeks with. During this phase, the 29-year-old nutritionist was highly troubled with how at ease Sophianne was with Romane. This led to a confrontation between Lina and Sophianne, where the latter insisted that he was only trying to follow the spirit of the challenge and give his best in order to better their relationship.

Still not happy with the growing closeness between Sophianne and Romane, Lina confronted her fellow female participant about staying away from her boyfriend. Though frustrated by Lina’s demands, Romane chose to stay clear of Sophianne. Lina got paired with Andre, while Sophianne had to spend the next three weeks with Catherine. For the next three weeks, both of them developed a close bond with their chosen partners that leaned more towards the platonic than anything romantic.

During their time apart, both Lina and Sophianne discovered new things about themselves. The nutritionist realized that her family, especially her father, might not be as opposed to her moving out of France as she had thought, leaving her to rethink her reasons. However, she still maintained that she did not want to be Sophainne’s second priority and wanted him to have a better plan. Meanwhile, Sophianane seemed to have regrets about his relationship and seemed to be developing a close bond with Romane, which veered into dangerous territory.

After reuniting, Lina was far from happy with Sophianne as she had learned that he had been dancing closely with ROmane and was trying to get closer to her despite knowing that Lina was not comfortable with their closeness. Meanwhile, Sophianne was not happy with Lina’s constant doubts and wanted her to change some things about herself. After numerous fights, the couple seemed to be back on track, with Sophianna seemingly confessing about every interaction he had with Romane. Though shaken, Lina seemed to appreciate her partner’s honesty. Shortly before the season finale, Lina got into an argument with Romane, where the latter insisted that she had never tried to lead Sophianne on, contrary to what everyone else believed.

Are Lina and Sophianne Still Together?

When the time came for the Ultimatums to be answered, Sophianne was still determined to marry Lina and build a life together in the USA. Hence, during his meetup with his girlfriend, the musician decided to express his emotions through his preferred way of communication, a song. What followed next was a romantic proposal which Lina tearfully said “yes” to. When Sophianne asked if that meant she would be willing to move across the Atlantic Ocean, Lina initially hesitated but then agreed.

Two months later, all the participants reunited, including the now-engaged duo of Lina and Sophianne. After their betrothal, Sophianne had taken Lina on an impromptu trip to Los Angeles, California, which the young nutritionist enjoyed immensely. She also got to see her fiance working on his music and could not be proud of the same. It seemed that Lina was delighted with Sophianne’s plans and more than happy to support him. As of writing, the duo has not shared any official update regarding their relationship, and Sophainne continues to launch his music under the name SJee. However, given their journey on the show, we are hopeful that the couple is still together and planning their upcoming wedding.

Read More: Where is The Ultimatum: France Filmed?