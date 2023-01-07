Are Sarah and André From The Ultimatum France Still Together?

Marriage may be the end goal of a relationship, but that does not mean that everybody thinks the same. However, the task of tying the knot is sure to be laborious if one’s person does not want to get wed. In Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: France,’ several couples participate for a simple reason, either they must get married or go on their separate paths. The experiment is certainly grueling and allows the cast members to see what they might be missing out on by either getting married or not going through a wedding.

The first season of the French reality series featured many couples whom we could not help but root for. This included Sarah Andrea and André Fouquet, who were eager to resolve the one thorn in their otherwise happy relationship. However, the task of reaching a consensus was far from easy and left many wondering whether or not the pair was able to keep their relationship intact. Well, we are here to tell you what we know about your favorite duo!

Sarah and André The Ultimatum: France’s Journey

While Sarah and André claimed that they were very much in love and had no major issues in their 2 years of relationship, one problem brought them to the Netflix show. 23-year-old André was eager to get married to the woman he considered the love of his life. He explained that living together with a woman without getting married was not acceptable. Apparently, his love for Sarah motivated him to break apart from traditions. However, he now felt that they were ready to take the next step and should tie the knot.

On the other hand, Sarah did not want to get married and was scared of being committed to anyone with such surety. This led André to issue an ultimatum to the 26-year-old beautician. Either they should get married, or he would be breaking up. As part of the experiment, both of them had to choose a test partner, leading André to pair up with Lina, while Sarah decided to spend three weeks with Théo Borghino.

Both Sarah and André were able to establish a friendly connection with their respective partners. However, they would still have their adopted dog Naya move from one place to another during the experiment. During his visit to Sarah’s living space to pick up Naya, André did not get to meet his girlfriend and was instead greeted by Théo. While talking to him, André realized that both of them were taking part in multiple activities like surfing and that Théo liked to roam around the house without a shirt. This prompted André to ask the other man to limit his physical interactions with Sarah.

As she continued to live with Théo, Sarah realized that she could talk about her emotional issues with him in a way she had never discussed them with André. She stated that it might be because Théo seemed to be understanding of her issues, while she never got that feeling from her boyfriend. However, she did learn much about herself during this time and was slowly coming around to the idea of getting married.

Upon their reunion, André told Sarah that he was frustrated that she and Théo participated in physically forward activities, though his partner explained that they never did anything “crazy.” This was not the end, as André was apparently also upset that he and Sarah had rarely partaken in such activities. Though André’s jealousy heavily upset Sarah, the duo was apparently able to talk about their issues and move past the problem. In fact, André even took Sarah to enjoy ice skating.

Are Sarah and André Still Together?

On the day of the ultimatum, André was ready to propose to his girlfriend. He popped the question while the two were talking about their feelings for each other. However, Sarah said she couldn’t do it, making him upset. Dropping the ring where he was, André decided to leave. As he walked away, Sarah shared with the viewers that the question had caught her off-guard as she was still talking about what was on her mind.

Scared of losing André, Sarah picked up the ring and chased him down to his car. After her boyfriend exited the vehicle, the beautician explained when he asked her to get married, her fears took over. However, she did not want to lose him as she loved him very much. This prompted André to get down on his knee and, once again, ask the big question. This time, Sarah agreed to the proposal.

The cast members of season 1 of the Netflix series reunited two months after the ultimatum day. It was here that Sarah and André shared that they were still happily engaged and were planning on getting married next year. Prior to tying the knot, they wanted to be fully prepared for the next step of their life and live together to see how things turned out. As of writing, neither Sarah nor André have shared any further updates regarding their relationship status. However, we do believe that they are looking forward to getting married and hoping for a happy future.

