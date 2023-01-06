Where is Netflix’s The Ultimatum France Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: France’ is a French reality dating television series that follows six loving couples who have everything going for them romantically, right until the point they get hit with an ultimatum — get engaged or move on from one another.

Following a similar format as its parent show, the French version of the series also makes the couples swap partners for three weeks and go on dates in order to decide their respective futures with their original partners. Along with the interesting format, there comes the drama that ensues between the couples, which keeps the viewers entertained and invested in the reality series. Moreover, they go out on dates in scenic locations, making you curious to know about the filming sites of ‘The Ultimatum: France.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

The Ultimatum: France Filming Locations

‘The Ultimatum: France’ is filmed entirely in France, particularly in Île-de-France, Normandy, Lyon, and Marseille. Situated in Western Europe, France is known to have the largest exclusive economic zone in the world, mainly thanks to its various coastal territories. Moreover, it is considered a global center of art, philosophy, and science, for centuries now. So, without much ado, let’s follow the couples as they go on dates with swapped partners and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix show!

Île-de-France, France

A majority of ‘The Ultimatum: France’ are lensed in Île-de-France, the most populous region in France centering on the capital Paris. There are several restaurants and bars across the region where the couples spend their time, and the rest of the crew members follow them. These include Le Belair at 116 Av. du Président Kennedy, Kura at 56 Rue de Boulainvilliers, Le Procope at 13 Rue de l’Ancienne Comédie, Skybar Paris at du Pullman, 19 Rue du Commandant René Mouchotte 32ème étage, and Petit Victor Hugo (PVH) at 143 Av. Victor Hugo.

More scenes are recorded at ORUN CLUB ÉVÈNEMENT live music bar at 15 Rue Bernard Palissy, Al Ajami at 58 Rue François 1er, and Les Mah-Boules at 14 Rue de Jessaint. Several other eateries, such as Café De L’homme Face À La Tour Eiffel at 17 Pl. du Trocadéro et du 11 Novembre (temporarily closed), Bamboo Restaurant at 70 Rue Baudricourt, Flora Danica at 142 Av. des Champs-Élysées, seemingly Le Relais Haussmann restaurant at 146 Bd Haussmann, Radioeat restaurant at 116 Av. du Président Kennedy, and Quai Ouest 1200 restaurant at 1200 Quai Marcel Dassault in Saint-Cloud, also feature in the show.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members are also spotted taping various key scenes across Paris, in and around Centre des monuments nationaux at 62 Rue Saint-Antoine, Hôtel Du Louvre – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt on Pl. André Malraux, La Rotonde Stalingrad at 6-8 Pl. de la Bataille de Stalingrad, the iconic Eiffel Tower, SnapEvent at 142 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, Sweet Inn apartments in Paris, Ville de Paris, possibly We are at 142 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, Palais-Royal Garden at 43 Rue de Valois, and La Maison at 28 Pl. Saint-Ferdinand.

The production team of ‘The Ultimatum: France’ utilizes the locales of many more sites across the region. They are Groupe Bertrand at 59 Rue de Tocqueville, Les Studios de la Seine at 80 Rue Traversière, supposedly Archive 18-20 or Comptoir 18-20 at 20 Rue des Archives, Espace Saint Roch at 35 Rue Saint-Roch, Club des Français Volants at 8 Bd de Bercy, and espace Sportif Pailleron at 32 Rue Edouard Pailleron.

Furthermore, Holiday Inn Paris Opera – Grands Blvds, an IHG Hotel at 30-32 Bd Poissonnière, ibis Styles Paris Lafayette Opéra hotel (fermé pour travaux) at 3/5 Rue de Trévise, Hôtel Mercure Paris Opéra Faubourg Montmartre at 5 Rue de Montyon, Ile Saint-Germain Park at 170 Quai de Stalingrad in Issy-les-Moulineaux, and Domain of Quincampoix at Route de Roussigny in Les Molières are some other important shooting locations.

Other Locations in France

Additional portions of ‘The Ultimatum: France’ are taped in numerous other locations across France. For instance, Normandy serves as one of the pivotal production locations for the show. The filming unit sets up camp in Le Domaine de Ronsard, which is located in the Perche Regional Natural Park in Normandy’s Orne department, Face a la Mer – Hôtel & Spa at 42 Bd Wattier in Merville-Franceville-Plage, and Miniature Golf Cabourg at 13 Av. du Commandant Touchard in Cabourg.

In addition, a few sequences are also recorded in Viaghiji Di Fonfon at 136-142 Rue du Vallon des Auffes in Marseille and seemingly in Hôtel Mercure Lyon Centre Saxe Lafayette at 29 Rue de Bonnel in Lyon.

Read More: Dating Shows Like The Ultimatum