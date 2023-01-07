Are Lindsay and Scott From The Ultimatum France Still Together?

Part of the popular ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ franchise, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: France‘ has amassed a huge fanbase since it first premiered. The complicated journey that various couples go through while on the show allows viewers to understand the reasons why some of the cast members had to give their significant others the ultimate ultimatum. Season 1 of the French series featured many entertaining couples whose reasons behind coming to the show and the fallout from the show kept the audience thoroughly entertained. One of these pairs was that of Lindsay and Scott Zadar, whose long-term relationship was waiting for its next step, but one of them was not ready for the same. Naturally, people cannot help but wonder if the two are still together. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Lindsay and Scott’s The Ultimatum: France Journey

At the age of 24, Lindsay decided to give her boyfriend, Scott Zadar, a choice to either marry or move on. After 5 and a half years of being together, the young nurse wanted to tie the knot and have children in the future. However, Scott felt that marriage was meaningless and sucked all the fun out of a relationship. “I won’t budge on this because everything’s taken for granted in married life. No more effort. No more seduction. All the little things that make a relationship work,” the 28-year-old sports coach explained.

As part of the challenge, Lindsay and Scott each had to choose someone else to spend the three weeks with. After much deliberation, Scott partnered up with Romane, while Lindsay decided to spend time with Richy. Unlike most shuffled pairs, Romane and Scott slept in the same though they had made their double bed into two singles and slept on opposite sides of the room. While things between Lindsay started a bit awkward, they soon found common ground in their passion for cleanliness.

Soon, all the girls got together and discussed the new developments. It was at this point that Romane disclosed that she had met Scott’s friends and did not think the sports coach would change his stance on marriage. Moreover, she claimed that Scott was more likely to get married than to want children. This devastated Lindsay as she did not have the best relationship with her own mother and wanted to have a second chance with her own children.

Over the course of the experiment, Scott started to feel like he had come to an end in his relationship with Lindsay and wanted to be single once more. This shocked Romane, who knew how much this would hurt Lindsay. The latter had also shared her thoughts with Richy and explained that she once used to be very possessive of Scott, who ended up cheating on her. But she claimed that the trust between them was stronger than ever.

During a night out with Romane’s friends, Scott spent time with them and seemed to be getting closer to one of the girls named Laury. During a party game, others goaded him to kiss Laury. Though initially hesitant, he ended up kissing her on the cheek. Afraid of what Lindsay might think of the same, Scott discussed the incident with Richy, who had become good friends with his girlfriend. Upset about what he had done, Richy decided to tell Lindsay everything.

Are Lindsay and Scott Still Together?

When Lindsay and Scott reunited, the former was heartbroken about his betrayal. She still decided to talk through the issue. However, the nurse soon came to know that he was talking to Laury over Instagram. Furious, Lindsay confronted Scott in front of everyone and checked his phone for messages. After this point, it did not seem like the two would continue their relationship. Despite various overtures made by her boyfriend, Lindsay decided that she wanted to rescind her ultimatum and break up with Scott. she claimed that she had developed a sense of confidence that she did not want Scott to break.

Two months after Ultimatum Day, Lindsay shared with fellow cast members that she and Scott were back together. She explained that he kept on trying to make amends for over a year before she decided to forgive him if and only if he would leave behind his past habits. While others did not seem to think that it was the best decision, they decided to give Scott the benefit of the doubt. Indeed, Lindsay explained that Scott was making more efforts and had even learned just where the cleaning supplies are stored. As of writing, neither Lindsay nor Scott have made any announcements regarding the status of their relationship, but we are hopeful that the duo is still together.

