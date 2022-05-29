Are Lyrica and A1 Bentley Still Together?

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,’ a part of the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise, revolves around several hip-hop artists from Los Angeles. The reality series features well-known names from LA’s R&B and rap scene. Through the show, the viewers get an insight into the lives of their favorite artists. The show televises the personal and professional struggles of the cast members to the audience. Naturally, the viewers are highly invested in the lives of these musicians, earning the artists a huge fan following.

Two of the most beloved members of the series are Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley. They have successfully attracted the public’s attention, with many fans eager to remain updated regarding what is happening in the life of this musical couple. Have the two split up, or is their relationship going on strong. Luckily for the curious admirers, we have the answers they need.

Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Journey

Lyrica Anderson joined ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ in season 3 as a supporting member and then became a part of the main cast from season 4. Her husband, A1 Bentley, also joined in a supporting role in season 3 and became one of the regulars from season 5. Both artists became popular due to their musical skills and impressive work portfolio. However, their marital woes perhaps attracted the traction. In 2016, Lyrica and A1 eloped and married each other, after which they came on the reality series. However, their relationship was anything but smooth. The couple’s turbulent dynamic was visible to the world as the two were often seen arguing on the show.

Towards the end of the show, Lyrica and A1 were living separately. Their conflicts were marred with claims of infidelity, particularly A1’s affair with Summer Bunni, and Lyrica’s alleged relationship with Safaree Samuels. The couple’s mothers could not stand each other, leading to further tension. Naturally, fans are curious to know how the couple has fared since the series ended. Have the two been able to reconcile, or did they split apart? Well, here’s what we know!

Are Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley Still Together?

No, Lyrica and A1 are not together anymore. After their appearance on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,’ the couple tried to work out the kinks in their marriage. On November 28, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child to the world, a boy named Ocean Zion Bentley. During the covid-19 pandemic, the couple did stay with each other. However, the experience may have been the last straw for the two.

In a bid to resolve their issues, Lyrica and A1 also participated to be on the hit reality show titled ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Season 19 of the series features the two artists trying to salvage their marriage. However, the efforts seem to have been wasted. According to TMZ, Lyrica went to a Los Angeles courthouse to file divorce documents to finalize her separation from A1. Though not surprising, the divorce does mark the final nail in the coffin of their explosive marriage. As of writing, there have not been any public updates regarding the divorce proceedings since January of 2022.

Both Lyrica and A1 are doing splendidly in their professional lives. Apart from being a part of multiple musical projects, the two often take to social media to post pictures with their beloved son, Ocean. The young boy has an Instagram account of his own. From what we can tell, the two do not seem to be dating anyone else publically as of writing. We wish Lyrica, A1, and Ocean the best in their lives and hope for a happy and fulfilling future.

