Are Mark and Peta Todd Cavendish Still Together?

While there’s no denying relationships are always hard work owing to the sheer efforts involved, aspects like distance, mental health disorders, and public standing complicate things even further. This much has actually even been evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Mark Cavendish: Never Enough,’ all the while it examines the rise, fall, and comeback of the titular British professional road racing cyclist. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about his innate connection with his better half — Peta Todd Cavendish — as well as their current possible standing, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Mark and Peta Todd-Cavendish’s Journey

It was reportedly in November 2010 when Mark came across Peta for the first time while she was in California working for The Sun’s Page 3 as a model, just for them to soon fall head over heels. The truth is he’d had been racing on the West Coast too before being roped in for a shoot, unaware he’d inadvertently find the love of his life in a fellow English woman 5,000 miles away from home. “The photographer we were with was like, ‘Oh, do you know he’s a really good cyclist?’,” the latter candidly elucidated in the aforecited film, recalling their admittedly a bit awkward initial encounter.

Peta continued, “I was like, ‘Well brilliant’ — I’d never watched a bike race in my life. Cycling’s really quite a confusing sport. But I realized what a huge part of Mark’s life this was. So if I wanted to understand Mark, I had to understand cycling. You have to have tunnel vision. You have to be able to block out all the noise, all the distractions, and focus 100% on what you need.” In other words, she gradually began to comprehend the extent of dedication, training, traveling, and sacrifices he had to make in order to ensure success, making it clear she/family would rarely be his priority.

Nevertheless, Peta and Mark chose to continue their bond, evidencing they were in love for all the right reasons rather than a part of their image as a glamor model or as an athlete, respectively. It thus came as no surprise when they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony around early October 2013, by which point they were honestly well on their way to building a comfortable, happy family. They already cared for Peta’s son Finnbar from a previous union and had welcomed their eldest Delilah Grace in 2012; then came Frey David in 2015, Casper Charles in 2018, and finally, Astrid Elizabeth in 2022.