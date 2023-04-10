Are Marsau and LaTisha Scott From Love & Marriage: Huntsville Still Together?

The reality TV series ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ showcases some of the most fascinating and dynamic couples in Huntsville. The show follows their personal and professional lives, providing viewers with a glimpse into their struggles and triumphs. With plenty of drama, romance, and extravagance, the show is a must-watch for fans of reality TV. The cast of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ consists of powerful and iconic couples, each with a unique story to tell.

The show provides an intimate look at their relationships and the challenges they face as individuals and as a couple. One of the iconic duos is Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott. The show traversed the highs and lows they faced in their marriage. Naturally, fans must still be wondering whether or not reality TV show stars are still going strong. Luckily, we’ve got the answers for you!

Marsau and LaTisha’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville Journey

The married lives of Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott were documented at length on the show. However, the duo became the center of a heated drama. There have been ongoing rumors about Marsau’s alleged infidelity since the inception of the show. His friend and co-star Martell Holt even went as far as accusing Marsau of having “20 girlfriends.” Marsau was also confronted by Tisha’s mother, Miss Wanda, about a rumor that he and Holt shared an apartment where they entertained other women.

Marsau responded to the question without giving a direct answer, leaving his wife looking uncomfortable. He said, “If you don’t know me by now, you’ll never know me.” Later, Marsau asked Miss Wanda why she was concerned about it and denied hanging out with Holt “one on one,” but he never explicitly addressed the apartment rumor.

In another instance, during a lunch date at their restaurant, Blaque, Marsau brought up the fact that he invited Melody to meet him there for a discussion. Tisha became upset, telling Marsau that he shouldn’t have texted another woman, especially Melody, without her knowledge. Tisha expressed that Marsau should not be communicating with someone she considers an “enemy.”

While it’s clear that Melody and Tisha do not have a close relationship, they had previously been cordial with each other when they hung out in Florida. In fact, Tisha had even asked Melody about her love life. Nonetheless, Tisha was not happy about Marsau’s communication with Melody and made her feelings known during their lunch date at Blaque. There were many more instances when Marsau was questioned, which caused several problems in their relationship.

Are Marsau and LaTisha Still Together?

During the Reunion episode of season 5 hosted by Carlos King, Tisha was asked if she would consider leaving Marsau if she ever found out he cheated on her. Tisha stated that she would. However, during a later segment of the show, when Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar was brought on stage, Tisha was forced to admit that she had found a nude photo of a woman on Marsau’s phone in the past. Marsau’s admission of receiving a nude photo from a woman interviewing for a job only fueled speculations about his infidelity.

Moreover, Marsau has been resistant to relationship therapist Dr. Kitson Francis’s approach to therapy and his style of probing into the husbands’ treatment of their wives. Keke’s revelation of Tisha’s past suspicion of Marsau added to the growing speculation about the state of their marriage. The Scotts watched their friends, the Holts divorce due to infidelity, and the once cordial relationship between Latisha and Melody turned sour due to bad-mouthing each other.

Marsau explained that the photo was sent to him by a woman who was interviewing for a job and that he often receives explicit pictures from women. Despite whatever happened between Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott in regard to Marsau’s infidelity, the pair worked through their problems and are going strong. The two are very much in love and are focusing on making their lives better. Marsau is currently the President of Scholt Industries, Inc. since 2016, while LaTisha Scott is a Commercial Real Estate Broker at Scott Realty Co. and the CEO of Infinity Properties.

