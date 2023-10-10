Are Melissa and Louie from Love During Lockup Still Together?

We TV’s ‘Love During Lockup’ is a reality television series that explores the lives of couples who are in relationships with incarcerated individuals. The show delves into the challenges and complexities of these relationships as the couples navigate the difficulties of maintaining a connection with someone who is in prison. Throughout the series, viewers follow the couples as they face a range of obstacles, including communication challenges, legal issues, and the stigma associated with dating someone who has been incarcerated.

The fifth season of the series premiered on September 15, 2023, featuring a combination of familiar and fresh faces. Viewers who followed the show during the fourth season may remember Melissa and Louie, and by the end of that season, their relationship appeared to be in turmoil. Now that the couple has returned for the new season, it suggests there may still be some spark between them. Let’s examine their relationship closely to determine if Melissa and Louie are still in a romantic relationship. Let’s begin, shall we?

Melissa and Louie’s Love During Lockup Journey

Melissa had known Louie since their high school days and had harbored feelings for him for two decades. At the time, she was employed as a small mail courier in New Jersey, and it was during this period that she came across Louie on a prison pen pal website. Through a series of letters, she successfully courted him, and their relationship blossomed. Their journey together led them to appear in the third part of the fourth season of ‘Love During Lockup.’ Louie, on the other hand, has been serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery since 2013. He had been charged and subsequently found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

It was determined that Louie would be eligible for parole after serving 10 years of his sentence. Melissa hails from New Jersey, while Louie is originally from Georgia, where he is serving his sentence. The couple had initially made plans to relocate to New Jersey once Louie was released from prison. However, the plan wasn’t as straightforward as they had anticipated. When Melissa traveled to Georgia to meet Louie in prison, she also had an encounter with his mother, Donna. Unfortunately, their initial meeting did not go smoothly. Donna expressed her expectation that her son would move in with her after his release, and she revealed that Louie had not discussed any plans to relocate to New Jersey with her.

Donna also disclosed to Melissa that Louie had been participating in yoga lessons taught by Rutu Chaudhari and was finding value and enjoyment in it. Melissa, however, couldn’t help but feel intensely jealous. Despite speaking with Rutu, who reassured her that there was nothing romantic happening between him and Louie, Melissa continued to grapple with the suspicion that Louie might be unfaithful. This jealousy led to a confrontation between Melissa and Louie, during which tensions flared. Louie became defensive, and as the season came to an end, Melissa admitted that her confidence in the relationship had waned compared to how she felt at the beginning.

Are Melissa and Louie Still Together?

In the fifth season, it’s revealed that Melissa and Louie are still together, and Melissa eagerly awaits Louie’s release from jail in September. To celebrate his return, Melissa even wore a cheerleader outfit in a playful attempt to welcome him home. However, Donna, Louie’s mother, did not react positively to this playful gesture, considering it childish and dismissing Melissa’s efforts. The tension escalated as Donna continued to undermine Melissa’s actions, and Melissa, feeling hurt and frustrated by Donna’s attitude, made a few pointed comments that further fueled the argument between them.

Louie faced a setback when he was sent back to prison for 30 days due to violations of certain parole rules. This situation led to a blame game, with both Donna and Melissa pointing fingers at each other for his return to jail. Despite Louie having previously expressed his desire to spend his life with Melissa, it’s evident that Donna maintains a strong hold on him and remains fiercely protective of her son. Having witnessed Louie’s struggles with substance abuse and jail time in the past, Donna feels it’s her maternal duty to watch out for him.

The tensions are running high not only between Donna and Melissa but also between Melissa’s family, who disapprove of her choice of partner, and her father, who clashed with Louie’s mother. It appears that Louie, as a 41-year-old man, will need to make some decisive decisions to navigate the complex dynamics between the two important women in his life and ensure he doesn’t further harm his relationships. Melissa’s Instagram bio, which reads “Louie’s Girl 4eva,” reflects her strong commitment to her relationship with Louie. She’s willing to invest effort and dedication into making their relationship work. While their journey may not be without challenges, we wish the couple all the best as they navigate their path together.

