Are Melody and Martell Holt From Love And Marriage: Huntsville Still Together?

Oprah Winfrey Network’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ is a reality show about influential African-American couples. As time passes, they learn each others’ secrets and hope to discover their true allies. Melody and Martell Holt are a tumultuous couple who everyone has their eyes on. After their previous fights, it’s hard to imagine them together, but fans are still hopeful. If you are interested to know more about the two, we’ve got you covered.

Melody and Martell Holt’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville Journey

Melody and Martell were featured on the show as high school sweethearts who joined their professional lives and became successful business owners, as well as parents to four children. But even after being married for more than a decade, Martell’s extramarital affairs were in the limelight.

In the first season, it was revealed that Martell indeed cheated on his wife with another woman. The news ignited a lot of tension and stress between the duo, and they considered everything from marriage counseling to divorce. Even though Melody stayed with him, he couldn’t regain her trust, and it became quite obvious in season 2 when she kept doubting him.

The third season wrecked their home when Martell again admitted to cheating on her, but this time, he slept with a known woman. This was the final straw for Melody, and she took the bold and much-needed decision to separate from her husband.

The duo still kept their business relations intact and continued to co-parent their children. Soon, they visited a relationship counselor to reform their relationship, but it wasn’t of much use. The two reconnected again in the later seasons, but it was mostly for their kids and business ventures. But have they gone beyond that and rekindled their romantic ties?

Are Melody and Martell Holt Still Together?

No, Melody and Martell are still divorced. During season 4, fans were hopeful about the couple getting back together, but Melody shut off all possibilities with her fitting reply to the viewers. She did not want to enter the toxic relationship again and was disappointed to see how so many people still expected her to reconcile.

Previously, they had joint custody of all their kids, but now Martell has reportedly pressed for full custody. According to him, Melody hired 24 babysitters, and when she’s not available, he’s not allowed to see his children. He also has a problem with Melody’s brother, Marcus, and doesn’t want men babysitting his young ones.

After these accusations, Melody revealed how Martell took $17,000 from their joint account around the time of their separation. She denied the claim that the kids were left with multiple babysitters and vocalized that she was involved in the caretaking. Melody posted a thread of Instagram stories explaining the situation. Needless to say, they definitely did not end on good terms.

As of now, Melody continues to be an amazing producer, host, actress, model, recording artist, and motivational speaker, balancing the responsibilities all at once while also being a mother. Meanwhile, Martell is exercising and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. So, it would be exciting to see how things play out between the two in season 6.

