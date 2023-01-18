Are Mitch And Phoebe From Love Island Australia Still Together?

‘Love Island Australia’ season 4 did not hold back when it came to adding shock value throughout the show. We had multiple bombshells and a former winning couple returning for a second round. Mitchell Eliot and Phoebe Spiller were a dreamy pair that the fans rooted for, and they ended up in the top 3 finalists. Their journey was topsy-turvy, but the couple seemed oh so in love! Now, after the season finale, when everything has settled down, the audience is eager to know the status of their relationship. So here’s every zesty detail you need about the relationship status of the two love birds!

Mitch and Phoebe’s Love Island Journey

Mitchell was a personal trainer to three women before entering ‘Love Island Australia.’ He moved to Sydney from Auckland and can be described as a bit of a prankster with a soft heart. He admits that he got heartbroken once in a serious relationship and has only had casual flings since then. Phoebe grew up on a farm in Victoria but has now settled in Sydney. She worked at a boutique while studying fashion and aspires to break into the industry and make a big name for herself. Her usual type was a blonde-hair footballer (she dated many of those), but she was ready to try something new in the villa.

Which she did! By getting together with Mitchell. The couple had been together since day one of the show. Like any other relationship, they had a few hiccups, like the time when Phoebe was attracted to a bombshell who was also named Mitch (season 3 winner). However, their biggest fight has to be the one where Mitch lets another girl unbutton his pants for a Truth or Dare game and acts completely insensitive toward Phoebe’s feelings.

Even through all the drama, the couple still found strength and became official on the show itself. They confessed their love to each other and had an intimate moment during their Declaration Of Love. Even after witnessing all that, some viewers weren’t completely sold on the idea and thought the couple was “only in it to win it.” So is there any meat to these fan theories and speculations, or has the couple proven them wrong?

Are Mitch and Phoebe Still Together?

Yes, Mitch and Phoebe are still together and going stronger than ever. As per reports, the couple was spotted together at several locations. From stalking them at beaches, looking for Mitch in the background of Phoebe’s friends’ photos, to playing a guessing game of whether the girl with him in a TikTok was Phoebe or not, the fans have done it all! We do understand that sentiment because the couple couldn’t go out in public before the show completely aired and ended, so the fans did their best!

But we no longer need to do that when there’s hard evidence on their Instagram account, where they are posting pictures with each other. So far, they’ve posted pictures of Mitch enjoying Christmas with the Spiller family, having fun on a yacht, and celebrating Phoebe’s birthday together.

In an interview, when asked about the highlight of their journey, Phoebe said, “Mine definitely was when Mitch asked me to be his girlfriend. I don’t think anything will ever top that moment. To be honest, it felt like I was in a fairy tale. And I loved that I literally genuinely had no idea what was going on. Like, I was so shocked. I’ll definitely remember that moment for the rest of my life.

She also admitted that a lot of their relationship couldn’t be squeezed into the one-hour episode, and there were many pivotal moments that did not make it to the public eye. The couple plans to move in together and take their relationship to the next level, so it’s clear that Phoebe and Mitch are in it for the long haul!

Mitch meant every word in his Declaration Of Love when he said, “The man who walked through those doors is not the same man who’ll be walking out, and I owe it all to you,” he added, “I really have fallen in love with you Pheebs, and I cannot wait for our love to continue on the outside.” It’s evident by now that the couple has no plans for splitting up anytime soon, and they are still deeply in love.

Read More: Are Callum and Madeline From Love Island Australia Still Together?