Are Naked and Kayleigh From Young Famous & African Still Together?

With the recent release of season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ one couple that has undoubtedly caught the attention of the world is Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina and Kayleigh Schwark. Their journey, combining everything that has happened on the screen and the events that have happened off the screen, has served to make them beloved by the public. Created by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa, the reality show has gained fans across the globe, and people are more than ever eager to know if this particular fan-favorite pair is still together. So, let’s explore the answers together, shall we?

Naked and Kayleigh’s Journey Together

Naked and Kayleigh’s first-ever meeting took place sometime in late 2019 or early 2020. After coming across each other at a party, it was not long before the two were head over heels for their respective partner. Though Kayleigh might have had some reservations about the fact the 12 years age gap between herself and Naked and the fact that the latter had been married twice before dating her, she soon realized that she was more than happy with her beau.

Like any couple, Naked and Kayleigh have had their fair share of troubles. Having been cheated on by one of her exes, Kayleigh has had a hard time trusting Naked. She has also stated that she does not think that the musician is always open about his romantic feelings, leaving her often to wonder just what his thoughts regarding their relationship are. Due to mounting issues, the couple decided to seek couple counseling, as seen in season 1 of the Netflix show.

In the second season of the show, the bond between Naked and Kayleigh had certainly grown stronger. In fact, it seemed like the former might even be entertaining the idea of once again tying the knot. While wondering about what next step to take, things took a strange turn when Naked proposed to his girlfriend in Cape Town after Swanky Jerry pointed out that the mountaintop provided a picturesque view and was the perfect spot to pop the question.

However, Kayleigh was left to wonder if she really was engaged or not, given that there was no ring and there had been no discussion about the same between herself and Naked. Finally, after the two talked, it became clear that the proposal was something that Naked called a “trailer proposal,” serving as a mock run. This certainly did not make Kayleigh happy, and she insisted that the musician should not leave her to wonder about the future of their relationship.

Are Naked and Kayleigh Still Together?

Yes, Naked and Kayleigh are indeed still together. Following the “trailer proposal,” the DJ decided to ensure that his feelings for his girlfriend were clear. Hence, he decided to create a romantic setup and sweetly asked her to move in with him. The gesture certainly meant a lot to Kayleigh, who was happy about the progress that the two had made over the course of their relationship. Meanwhile, Naked was content that he was able to make his girlfriend happy.

As of writing, Naked and Kayleigh’s continued delight in each other’s company is certainly evident for all to see. In fact, the latter is also known for spending quality time together with Phiwe Masina, Naked’s son. “I love these two, but now I’m ready for a baby girl. I pray that she doesn’t play FIFA and grows up to respect the use of toilet paper,” the DJ shared on Instagram while sharing a picture of the two playing video games together.

Read More: Are Annie and Innocent From Young Famous & African Still Together?