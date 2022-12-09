Are Nathan and Holly from Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is one of the naughtiest dating reality shows that has captured the attention of audiences across the globe and every season gets bigger and better than before. In other words, season 3 exposes us to a wild group of flirtatious singles who wind up in paradise only to be caught up in an extraordinary $200,000 celibacy challenge. Now that we are aware of the events in this utterly riveting show let’s take a closer look at the intriguing connection that the season’s costliest couples, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu and Holly Scarfone, shared and whether they are still together.

Nathan and Holly from Too Hot to Handle Journey

From the first episode of Season 3, there was an instant spark of physical connection between Nathan and Holly that they couldn’t help but pursue during day 1 of their stay at the paradise retreat. The two made their intentions apparent immediately after the introductions, and the initial flirtations were through. In the course of only one day, they passionately shared a bed, made out during a wild game (before Lana’s sex prohibition took effect), and frequently chatted about how gorgeous each thought the other was. But shortly after, they proved to be the costliest couple. Unable to control themselves, they had five passionate kisses in one night, costing the group $30,000.

At that moment, things started to turn around for the pair, especially as they broke additional regulations while dealing with a severe personal crisis. Because of how much time they spent together and how loving they were, Nathan and Holly did seem to connect on a deeper level. However, Nathan also accepted requests for dates from fresh contestants and did so while downplaying the circumstances on all sides. This truth caused friction between Holly and Nathan, but he won her back repeatedly with his vivacious charisma.

The super active sex drive of the pair cost them $150,000 in total, eventually leading to Nathan’s ban from the show. But even AI Lana melted and decided to give love another opportunity after seeing the regret on his face as he bid Holly farewell. In an intense one-on-one session, he demonstrated that his relationship with her extended well beyond purely sexual.

Are Nathan and Holly Still Together?

They successfully continued their relationship off-screen and proved that what happens in the show doesn’t have to stay on the show. Their relationship bloomed amidst the COVID-19 situation. Right after filming ended, Holly flew to London to be with her lover, Nathan, and they had a great time together. However, all good things must come to an end.

Sadly, for the avid followers of the show and the fans of the beautiful pair, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu and Holly Scarfone are no longer together. They say, “love knows no boundaries,” however, the geographical boundaries really got to the couple, eventually leading to the unfortunate split. The pair revealed the reason for their split in the Reunion episode of Season 3. Holly said, “We’ve stayed incredibly close. I adore our connection… We are respectful of one another. Not that it succeeded, I suppose.” After returning from ‘Too Hot to Handle’, Nathan and Holly broke up since it was too difficult for them to see each other because of COVID-19 restrictions. It was not easy for the pair to keep flying back and forth to sustain the relationship; hence, they had to go separate ways to continue their individual lives.

However, the pair hinted at getting back together; Holly explained in the reunion episode, “We’ve remained really close. I love our relationship…We have a lot of respect for each other. I wouldn’t say that it didn’t work out.” They had further appeared on each other’s TikTok and Instagram videos. The pair are not together despite rumors about their reconciliation, but they are indefinitely on good terms as they continue to follow each other on their social media platforms. However, it must be noted that the pair has deleted all pictures with each other, hinting at an absolute end of the relationship. We wish the pair all the luck in their future endeavors.

Read More: Are Cam and Emily from Too Hot To Handle Still Together?