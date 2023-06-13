Are Paris Pedro & Great Ezihie From Temptation Island Still Together?

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, USA Network’s ‘Temptation Island’ is a dating show you simply cannot miss, given its exciting premise and generating cast. The series first premiered on Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons. It was rebooted in 2019 by USA Network and recently released its fifth iteration, featuring intriguing couples like Leonila “Paris” Pedro and Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie. Their path to the show and experience during the social experiment certainly caught the attention of the world, and people are more than ever eager to know if the two are still with each other. If you are eager to explore the same, worry not because we have your back!

Leonila “Paris” Pedro and Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie’s Journey Together

The manner in which Paris and Great came together is undoubtedly a tale meant for the modern world, given the heavy involvement of TikTok. As it turns out, Great had posted a video of himself on the mentioned short video platform, and Paris wasted no time in shooting her shot by leaving an appreciative comment for him on the video. The sparks between the two only became more evident as they met each other in person, with Paris gaining newfound respect for Great’s brown eyes and muscles.

Close to completing two years of their relationship, Paris and Great decided to partake in the USA Network show due to their differing views regarding the pace of their relationship. While Paris wanted to settle down with her boyfriend, Freat was apprehensive about the idea, stating that they were too young and they need more time to let go of their former party-loving lifestyle. However, in Paris’ Angolan culture, marrying at a young age is quite common, making her even more insistent about starting a new chapter of her life.

However, there are also specific fears that have motivated Paris to opt for the social experiment. She stated that her past has made her afraid of being cheated on, and the reality show would serve as a test of loyalty for Great. She also proclaimed that there was no way that she would forgive her partner should he sleep with someone else on national television. Meanwhile, Great expressed his concerns that Paris might find someone to connect with, and he did not want to lose her to someone else.

Are Leonila “Paris” Pedro and Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie Still Together?

As of writing, neither Paris nor Great has shared any updates regarding their current romantic status. That being said, we are positive that the two are still together, if not at least on amicable terms. Though they are mostly absent from each other’s social media feeds, the two shared a video on Instagram, promoting themselves as the “first-ever African couple” to be a part of ‘Temptation Island.’ Additionally, they follow each other on social media, indicating that their experience while on the show might not have ended on bad terms.

The evident connection between Paris and Great is a strong indication that the couple is still together. It is possible that their time on the show may have given the two an idea of why their respective partners preferred a certain pace for their relationship. That said, their bond certainly won over many in the public who have been cheering them on since the very start. We also wish Paris and Great the best in their lives and hope their romantic dreams are realized soon.

