Are Patrick and Thais From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Are cross-border relationships viable? How difficult is it to iron out the differences and settle down together? TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ answers these questions through its focus on US citizens engaged to foreign nationals. The show generally documents the couple’s journey once the foreign partner lands on US soil on a K-1 visa. Interestingly, a k-1 visa compels the holder to marry within 90 days or risk deportation. Thus, with differences in lifestyles, habits, as well as customs to settle, and with their future on the line, it is interesting to watch how each pair tackles their issues.

When Patrick Mendes initially met Thais Ramone through a dating app in Brazil, he was looking for a language tutor and not a partner. However, he could not resist Thais’ charms, and the two ended up engaged. Yet, with Thais’ father completely against their union, fans are interested to know if the couple is still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Patrick and Thais’ 90 Day Fiance Journey

Interestingly, Patrick’s father’s family comes from Brazil, and the reality star often travels to the foreign country to visit his loved ones. However, being a native English speaker, Patrick had trouble communicating in Portuguese and decided to learn the language from a local. That was when he got on a dating app in Brazil and soon matched with Thais, whom he believes to be the most beautiful girl in the world. Although neither Patrick nor Thais was looking for anything serious initially, they soon fell hard for each other and were unable to stay away for long. Even though Patrick had to return to the United States to take care of business, he found himself going back to Brazil frequently in order to be close to the love of his life. In fact, Patrick ended up proposing during one of these trips, and Thais was only too happy to accept.

Unfortunate, cracks began showing in the relationship once Thais arrived in the United States since she could not stand Patrick’s brother, John. She appeared exasperated with the way John lived his life and even seemed against the plan of sharing a house with her fiance’s brother. Meanwhile, John claimed to be looking out for his brother and revealed that he was apprehensive about Thais’ reasons for being with Patrick as she was pretty controlling. However, there wasn’t much communication between them, and thus the two remained suspicious of each other all throughout.

Interestingly, even moving to a new city could not cheer Thais up, as she was unwilling to share a house with John again. On the other hand. Patrick soon discovered that Thais’ father had no idea about their upcoming marriage since she told him nothing about it. When questioned, Thais explained that her father dislikes Americans and would never agree to the marriage. However, Patrick refused to marry her until she revealed it all to her father, which sparked a massive issue. Thais’ father was initially against the union and even ordered his daughter to return home. However, after a lot of back and forth, he finally agreed and asked Patrick not to break his trust. Thus, with the issues settled, Thais and Patrick finally tied the knot in a wonderful ceremony.

Are Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone Still Together?

Although Patrick and Thais’ Instagram bios describe them as each other’s betrothed, sources confirmed that the pair tied the knot on February 22, 2022. Since then, the couple has built up a wonderful life in the United States, and Thais did not have a reason to return to her father in Brazil. From the looks of it, the two are fond of outdoor life and even love to travel around. In fact, they post the memories they make on social media and prefer to keep their fans updated about their everyday lives.

Moreover, talking about their initial long-distance relationship and the love they shared, Thais said, “We would talk everyday but having to wait until he would return Brasil was always difficult. He never stopped and always surprised me by coming back again and again. We were always positive that one day we would live together in the same country and we didn’t stop until it was our reality.” Thus, it is pretty apparent that the couple is enjoying a happy married life, and we hope success never eludes them in the future.

