Are Bilal and Shaeeda From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an interesting TV show that follows the lives of a few US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. Cross-border relationships are often challenging, and it takes time to come to terms with the differences in lifestyles, habits, and cultures. However, the foreign partners come over to the United States on a K-1 visa which allows them a maximum of 90 days to get married or face deportation. Thus, it is quite exciting to witness how each pair strives to tackle their issues with the clock ticking away in the background.

Bilal Hazziez met his Trinidadian fiancee, Shaeeda Sween, through some friends online. Although they were hesitant to talk at first, the two got comfortable within no time, and Bilal even visited Trinidad and Tobago in order to spend a few days with her. However, since issues began creeping into their relationship once Shaeeda traveled to the US, people are intrigued to find out if they are still together. Well, here’s what we know!

Bilal and Shaeeda’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Bilal, who is one divorced and a father of two, met Trinidad and Tobago native Shaeeda Sween through some mutual friends online. Interestingly, Shaeeda had a similar name to Bilal’s ex-wife Shahidah, which made the US native reluctant to talk to her. However, once Bilal got talking, he realized he had a lot in common with Shaeeda, and soon the two connected on a deeper level. Unable to stay away from the love of his life for too long, Bilal soon made the trip to Trinidad and Tobago, where he spent seven days with Shaeeda. During that trip, Bilal grew all the more confident about his decision to be with Shaeeda and ended up popping the question to which she gave her consent.

Nevertheless, Bilal was worried that Shaeeda wanted to marry just for money and thus, decided to test her when she landed in the US. As a prank, he took her to his slightly run-down and old childhood home but was disappointed when Shaeeda’s disappointment became pretty apparent. Although the couple soon got over this minor inconvenience and moved into Bilal’s mansion in Kansas City, they kept bickering about this problem or the other. On top of it, Bilal also seemed unimpressed by Shaeeda’s childishness and instead came across as controlling and stern. Nevertheless, Shaeeda soon struck up a wonderful relationship with Bilal’s loved ones and even got quite close to his kids.

Unfortunately, the biggest hitch in their journey was a prenup that Bilal was adamant about signing. Shaeeda mentioned that she did not believe in prenups and she wanted a love that is pure and forgiving, but Bilal stuck to his point and kept bringing the document up at the most awkward of times. Eventually, Shaeeda got the prenup checked by her lawyer and realized that she was set to lose everything if the document remained unchanged. Thus, she stood up to her fiance and put a few of her own demands in the prenup, which both parties then signed. Ultimately, with the issue now ironed out, Bilal and Shaeeda got married in a beautiful ceremony attended by their close ones.

Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Yes! We are delighted to report that Bilal and Shaeeda have managed to make things work and are still happily married. Although the issues seen throughout the season made fans speculate that Bilal and Shaeeda might not last, the two remained committed to their journey together and stood firm against every single obstacle. Unfortunately, the couple is quite private when it comes to their personal life and refrains from sharing a lot on social media. Still, Bilal talked about their relationship in an adorable Instagram post where he wrote, “Just two imperfect people learning to know one another and enjoying the differences. A tale of two souls…no filters…no edits…no photoshop…just real life! Perception is reality.” Thus, from the looks of it, the two are having the time of their lives, and we hope they remain happy in the years to come.

