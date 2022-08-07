Are Emily and Kobe From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an exciting TV show that offers us a sneak peek into the lives of US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. While the foreign nationals land on US soil on a K-1 visa, they are compelled to marry within three months or risk getting deported. Naturally, 90 days is relatively short for a cross-border couple to get to know each other, iron out their differences, and settle down. However, with their futures on the line, it is interesting to see how each pair chooses to tackle their issues in their own unique way.

While Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise met for the first time at a nightclub in the Chinese city of Xi’an, they got involved in a whirlwind romance that led to their engagement and Emily’s pregnancy. However, the journey turned quite rocky once Kobe came to the United States, making fans question whether the two are still together. Well, worry not because we come bearing answers!

Kobe and Emily’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Interestingly, US native Emily, and her Cameroonian fiance, Kobe, were both in the Chinese city of Xi’an when they came face to face at a nightclub. Although Emily was not looking for anything serious at that point, Kobe did look quite attractive, and the US citizen decided to indulge in a one-night stand. However, things did not go according to plan, and soon Kobe won Emily over with his charm and personality. Theirs was a whirlwind romance, and within no time, Kobe popped the question, which Emily accepted happily. However, soon after, they discovered that Emily was pregnant, and she decided to return to the United States to give birth. Unfortunately, Kobe was unable to get a visa back then and was not there for the birth of his son.

Surprisingly, things seemed pretty changed when Kobe landed in the United States, and for starters, he was surprised at how much weight Emily put on. On the other hand, the US citizen found it difficult to share parental privileges with her fiancee and was unable to trust him with their son. In fact, Emily even made Kobe sleep alone in a different room since the bed she shared with their son wasn’t spacious enough. Furthermore, Kobe was disappointed by Emily’s stubbornness and did not like her controlling nature. He felt like she was slowly distancing him from their son and did not seem to value his opinion. Naturally, this led to a massive altercation between the two, and Kobe also had to deal with Emily’s parents, who kept pressurizing him about his financial situation.

Interestingly, Kobe and Emily’s relationship hit another snag when they discovered they were pregnant with a second child. Since Emily’s parents had asked them to be careful when it came to pregnancy, they decided to keep the news hidden until after their marriage. Incidentally, Kobe seemed to have second thoughts on his marriage date, but the two finally got to tie the knot in front of their loved ones.

Where Are Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Now?

We are happy to report that from the looks of it, Emily and Kobe are together and still going strong. Interestingly, the couple chose to reveal the news about their second pregnancy, after their marriage, to mixed reactions. However, Emily’s loved ones soon welcomed the new addition to their family and set about making things as comfortable as possible for the newly married pair. Although the pair appeared quite happy initially and even posted updates on social media, there was a rumor about a breakup back in June 2022 when Kobe posted a comment on TikTok that seemed to indicate a fallout. However, the speculations were immediately crushed as in the very next month, Emily posted a clip of the two and showed off the ring Kobe gave her. At present, the two still seem to reside in the United States and are proud parents of two. Witnessing the love that they share is wonderful, and we hope Kobe and Emily remain happy in the years to come.

