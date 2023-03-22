Are Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia From Real Housewives Still Together?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is yet another installment of the highly popular ‘The Real Housewives franchise.’ Commonly known as ‘RHOA,’ this reality series features several women living in Atlanta, Georgia. Each episode gives an inside perspective into the personal and professional lives of these amazing women. ‘RHOA’ has proven to be just as enjoyable as any other installment of the franchise. It satisfies the urge that we all have for drama and keeps us coming back for more!

Season 5 introduced housewife Porsha Williams who left the show in season 13. After her departure from the show, she got into a relationship with Simon Guobadia, which was further documented in her limited series spin-off, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’ Well, with fans now eager to learn more, let’s find out if Porsha and Simon are still together, shall we?

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s Real Housewives Journey

Porsha appeared on season 13 of ‘RHOA’ alongside Simon’s ex-wife and her co-star Falynn Guobadia. Early in 2021, Falynn and Simon divorced, and by the summer, Porsha and Simon were dating. Porsha made her debut during RHOA season 5. She was then married to former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart, who spent 11 seasons as a quarterback. Porsha disclosed that she and Kordell were getting divorced on the RHOA season 6 opener, which came as a huge shock to her. From that same season till the end of RHOA season 13, viewers witnessed Porsha dating. Porsha and her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley welcomed their baby girl in 2019.

Dennis’ infidelity caused the pair to split in 2020. After season 13, Porsha shocked fans by confirming her relationship with Simon. Although she didn’t return for another season, Porsha showcased her new love on her limited series spin-off, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’ After dating for one month, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia announced their engagement in May 2021. On November 25, 2022, the pair was married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom wedding. Williams and Guobadia remarried the next day in an American ceremony. However, the pair undeniably got engaged pretty fast, right after their individual divorces. Fans must be curious to know if the pair are still together. Let’s find out.

Are Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Still Together?

We are extremely happy to inform our readers that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are still together and are going incredibly strong. Following the big reveal, the pair co-starred in ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters’, a spin-off of the ‘RHOA’ limited series. Porsha used the hashtag #Guobadia2022 to announce on Instagram in June 2022 that their wedding date was “fixed” and “ready.” On November 25, 2022, in front of 250 guests, Williams and Guobadia exchanged vows for the first time in accordance with Nigerian traditional local law and custom.

The next day, 350 guests saw the couple’s second marriage in an American ceremony. Several members of their family and friends were invited to both weddings, which were held in Atlanta. Prior to being married, Simon took Porsha to his home country, Nigeria, where she felt closer to the man of her dreams seeing him in the place where he grew up. Currently, the pair are very happy and deeply in love. Simon is the CEO and Founde of Simon & Company — now called Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, which supplies refined fuels. ‘The Pursuit Of Porsha’ author is currently the owner of Gonaked Hair and has made appearances on podcasts such as the ‘Breakfast Club.’ We wish the talented couple all the best for their future and we hope their love never ceases.

