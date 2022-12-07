Are Steven and Sparkle From Back In The Groove Still Together?

Can a young eligible bachelor date someone who is significantly older? What is the power dynamic in such a relationship, and is it even viable? Hulu’s ‘Back In The Groove’ attempts to answer all these questions and more through its interesting premise of getting three single women in their 40s to interact with 24 young bachelors in hopes of finding their perfect partners. While the ladies get to go on multiple dates, have heart-to-heart conversations, and even have someone spend the night at their place, they are ultimately tasked with eliminating a few men after every episode until they find their significant others.

When Sparkle Hyche, a 43-year-old beauty entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia, initially appeared on the show, she claimed she had no experience dating younger men but was hopeful about finding love. On the other hand, 22-year-old Steven mentioned that he had never dated older women but talked about a secret he had been hiding from the rest of the cast. Interestingly, it was fate that brought Sparkle and Steven together, and although they did not seem like a proper match initially, their relationship blossomed, much to the surprise of fans. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out if Steven and Sparkle are still together, shall we?

Steven and Sparkle’s Back In The Groove Journey

Interestingly, Steven and Sparkle weren’t even considered a possible couple in the initial days of the show, as the 43-year-old found a strong connection with Miami native Akio Ross. In fact, Sparkle even asked Akio out for her first date, and the two had a wonderful time opening up to each other. Readers will be interested to know that Sparkle has had a rough past, as she got divorced at the age of 24. Since then, she has moved to a new city, started her beauty salon, and even brought up her son as a single, independent mother. Hence, she naturally found it quite difficult to trust or open up to others as it made her feel vulnerable. Yet, Akio carefully navigated around her barriers and managed to establish a solid bond with the beauty entrepreneur.

As the season progressed, the show revealed that Steven was actually Stephaine Michaels’ son. Although he was on the show to support his mother, he found himself gravitating toward Sparkle, who seemingly reciprocated. Once Stephanie learned that Sparkle was about to take Steven out on a date, she revealed the secret, making the beauty entrepreneur feel freaked out. Still determined not to let such an issue harm their date, Sparkle and Steven managed to have an excellent time together. Sparkle loved how Steven brought out the child inside her and marveled how she could open up so quickly to the 22-year-old. Besides, even Steph seemed quite happy with the pairing and gave her approval to both of them.

While Akio turned out to be Steven’s biggest competitor, Sparkle also forged a connection with Lee Petropoulos and was overwhelmed with her options at one point. However, with time, she realized that while her association with Lee was as friends, her passion and affection for Steven overtook her feelings for Akio. Hence, Sparkle, unfortunately, had to send both Lee and Akio home before choosing Steven as her final date.

Are Steven and Sparkle Hyche Still Together?

Unfortunately, Steven and Sparkle are pretty private when it comes to their personal lives and haven’t revealed much about their relationship in the public sphere. Besides, while they do follow each other on Instagram and maintain a close relationship with their cast mates, the couple does not interact much in public. However, when Steven met Sparkle for their final date on the show, the couple talked about their future and was hopeful about starting a new life together. They showed a great deal of commitment and were confident about making their relationship work. On the other hand, Steven’s mother, Stephanie, appears to still share a close connection with Sparkle and mentioned that she could not wait to witness the next chapter of the beauty entrepreneur’s life. Hence, taking everything into consideration, we can safely assume that Steven and Sparkle are still together.

